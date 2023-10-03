PAOK vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2023 

PAOK host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Toumba Stadium on Thursday (October 5) in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The hosts kicked off their Conference League campaign with a 3-2 win over Finnish side HJK. Finding themselves a goal down at the break, the White-Blacks began the second half on the front foot. Konstantinos Koulierakis, Kiril Despodov and Brandon Thomas got on the scoresheet to turn the game on its head.

PAOK are atop the Group G standings with three points.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, have struggled to pick up wins recently and will hope for better luck in the continent. Like PAOK, they kicked off their European campaign on a winning note.

The German side beat Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen 2-1 at the Deutsche Bank Park, thanks to goals from Omar Marmoush and Robin Koch.

PAOK vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. The previous two matchups came in the first round of the now defunct UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in the 1981-82 campaign. Both sides won 2-0 at home before Frankfurt won on penalties.

Frankfurt have had five meetings against Greek opposition, winning four and losing one.

PAOK have had 11 competitive meetings against German opposition, winning twice and losing four.

PAOK vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

PAOK are unbeaten in five games across competitions, winning thrice. They're unbeaten in seven home games.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt's latest result ended their nine-game unbeaten streak. They have, however, struggled on the road recently and may have to settle for a point.

Prediction: PAOK 2-2 Frankfurt

PAOK vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of PAOK's last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Frankfurt's last six games.)