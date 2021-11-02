PAOK vs FC Copenhagen prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

PAOK will welcome FC Copenhagen to Toumba Stadium for a matchday four fixture in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts are full of confidence heading into this game in light of their convincing 4-1 victory over Smyrnis in the Greek Super League on Saturday.

Copenhagen also secured maximum points with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Vejle on home turf in the Danish SuperLiga. Three different men got on the scoresheet to inspire Byens Hold to all three points.

Both sides occupy the top two spots in Group F, making Thursday's fixture a top-of-the-table clash. PAOK currently lead the way with seven points accrued from three matches while Copenhagen are one point behind them.

PAOK vs FC Copenhagen Head-to-Head

PAOK secured maximum points with a 2-1 away victory in the reverse fixture two weeks ago. Sidcley Perreira and Andrija Zivkovic scored first-half goals to inspire the Greek side to all three points.

Copenhagen's victory over Vejle at the weekend halted a run of four games without a win in all competitions. PAOK have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

PAOK form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Copenhagen form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-D

PAOK vs FC Copenhagen Team News

PAOK

Mario Tsaousis and Theocharis Tsiggaras have both been ruled out due to illness while former Manchester United man Shinji Kagawa, as well as Sverrir Ingi Ingason are injured. Defender Sidcley and winger Alexandru Mitrita have also been ruled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Shinji Kagawa, Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Sidcley, Alexandru Mitrita

Illness: Mario Tsaousis, Theocharis Tsiggaras

Suspension: None

Copenhagen

Rasmus Falk (muscle) and Jose Zeca (knee) are unavailable due to injuries. Isak Johannesson and Luther Singh are out with illnesses while Kamil Grabara is suspended due to the red card he received in the reverse fixture.

Injuries: Rasmus Falk, Jose Zeca

Illness: Isak Johannesson, Luther Singh

Suspension: Kamil Grabara

PAOK vs FC Copenhagen Predicted XI

PAOK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexandros Paschalakis (GK); Vierinha, Fernando Varela, Enea Mihaj, Lucas Taylor; Stefan Schwab, Anderson Esiti; Diego Biseswar, Douglas Augusto, Thomas Murg; Karol Swiderski

FC Copenhagen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Karl-Johan Johnsson (GK); Kevin Diks, Davit Khocholava, Nicolai Boilesen, Peter Ankersen; Lukas Lerager, Lukas Lerager; Hakon Haraldsson, Pep Biel, Jonas Wind; William Boving

PAOK vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

Both sides are almost evenly matched, although Copenhagen have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. An early red card in the first leg turned the game on its head, allowing PAOK to secure an away victory.

The two teams have enough quality to get on the scoresheet but they are unlikely to go gung-ho in attack given that they both stand in good stead to secure qualification. We are predicting a share of the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: PAOK 1-1 Copenhagen

