PAOK vs FCSB Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th February 2025

PAOK host FCSB at the Stadio Toumbas on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase playoffs. Having qualified from the same group, only one of these teams will feature in the round of 16.

On matchday two of the competition this season, the sides met for the very first time and at the same venue, where FCSB came away with a slender 1-0 victory in Greece. George Birligea struck the only goal of the game in the eighth added minute of the first half.

Eventually, neither of the sides finished inside the top eight places, with FCSB coming in at 11th with 14 points from eight games and PAOK a further 11 places adrift.

The Greek side will be seeking revenge when the teams go head-to-head again this week. They prepared for the occasion with a convincing 5-0 win over OFI in the Super League Greece on Saturday, coming on the back of two consecutive losses.

On the other hand, FCSB beat Sepsi 3-0 in the Romanian top flight to return to winning ways after three winless affairs.

PAOK vs FCSB Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is just the second meeting between the sides in history. They met on matchday two of the current Europa League season's league phase, with FCSB beating PAOK 1-0.

PAOK have won three of their last five games in all competitions, including a 5-0 thrashing of OFI in their latest outing.

FCSB are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, drawing twice and winning once: a 3-0 win vs Sepsi in the Romanian league.

The Red and Blues have kept a clean sheet in their last two official clashes: a 0-0 draw vs Petrolul and a 3-0 win vs Sepsi.

PAOK vs FCSB Prediction

FCSB will look back on their earlier meeting with PAOK for inspiration as they pull off another upset in Thessaloniki.

However, the hosts will be more careful and look to take the lead first. With a second leg to come, we expect the sides to approach the game cautiously but still bag a few goals.

Prediction: PAOK 2-2 FCSB

PAOK vs FCSB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

