PAOK vs Gent prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

PAOK and Gent will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 tie on Thursday.

The home side secured their spot in this round with a penalty shootout victory over Midtjylland in the playoff last month. The sides could not be separated in a 2-2 aggregate scoreline after 210 minutes of action and required the lottery of penalties to determine a winner.

Gent finished top of Group B which also included Partizan, Anorthosis and Flora to secure automatic qualification for the knockout round.

They come into Thursday's clash on the back of a 2-1 home win over Waregem in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday. Roman Bezus stepped off the bench to score a last-gasp winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

PAOK comfortably dispatched Lamia with a 2-0 away victory in the Greek Super League on the same day. Leo Jaba and Giannis Michailidis scored in either half to inspire the win.

PAOK vs Gent Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. They met in two friendlies back in 2017 and 2018, drawing on both occasions.

The hosts are currently on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions, drawing three matches in this sequence. Gent are on an impressive run that has seen them win their last six matches consecutively in all competitions.

PAOK form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-D

Gent form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

PAOK vs Gent Team News

PAOK

Nelson Oliveira is still ruled out with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Injury: Nelson Oliveira

Suspension: None

Gent

Gianni Bruno is the only known injury concern for the Belgians.

Injury: Gianni Bruno

Suspension: None

PAOK vs Gent Predicted XI

PAOK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexandros Paschalakis (GK); Vierinha, Jose Crespo, Enea Mihaj, Joan Sastre; Theocharis Tsingaras, Douglas Augusto; Alexandru Mitrita, Diego Biseswar, Leo Jaba; Chuba Akpom

Gent Predicted XI (3-4-3): Davy Roef (GK); Jordan Torunarigha, Michael Ngadeu, Andreas Hanche-Olsen; Nurio Fortuna, Julien de Sart, Sven Kums, Matisse Samoise; Amdrew Hjulsager, Yonas Malede, Laurent Depoitre

PAOK vs Gent Prediction

There is little to separate the two sides on paper, although Gent edge the form guide and will be confident of extending their run on the continent.

Neither side is too attack-minded, so a cagey game of few chances can be expected. PAOK's strong home form gives them a slight edge but we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: PAOK 1-1 Gent

