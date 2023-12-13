PAOK vs HJK Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14th 2023

PAOK and HJK Helsinki will square off in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday (December 14th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Volos in the Greek Cup round-of-16 last week. Stefan Schwab's penalty in first half injury time guided them to the quarterfinal.

HJK, meanwhile, have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Aberdeen in the Conference League a fortnight ago. They took a two-goal lead courtesy of goals from Hassane Bande and Santeri Hostikka. However, Angus MacDonald and Duk found the back of the net to help the Scottish outfit leave Finland with a point.

PAOK's last game in the Conference League saw them claim a 2-1 away victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The win saw them confirm their status as Group G winners, having garnered 13 points from five games. HJK are bottom of the standings on two points and have been eliminated from European football this season.

PAOK vs HJK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PAOK claimed a 3-2 away victory in the reverse fixture in September.

Five of HJK's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

PAOK are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, winning six games, including each of the last five on the bounce.

HJK are winless in their last six games across competitions (four losses).

PAOK conceded a first half goal in just one of their last 10 competitive games.

HJK have failed to win on any of their last 10 away trips in UEFA competition.

PAOK vs HJK Prediction

PAOK have an unassailable four-point lead at the summit of the group, making the result here inconsequential to their continental aspirations. Razvan Lucescu might rightly prioritize his side's title race domestically and could field a weakened side here.

HJK successfully defended their Veikkausliiga crown in October although they have not benefited from having to focus on just the Conference League in the last month.

PAOK have been on a good run of form and are the favorites on paper to emerge victorious here. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: PAOK 1-0 HJK

PAOK vs HJK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PAOK to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest Scoring half: Second half