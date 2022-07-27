PAOK vs Levski Sofia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

PAOK and Levski Sofia will go head-to-head in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifying tie at the Toumbas Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts will head into the game aiming to overturn their two-goal deficit after suffering a 2-0 defeat in last week’s reverse fixture.

POAK were denied a dream start to their hunt for a place in the Conference League as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Levski Sofia in the first leg of the second qualifying stage.

This followed a fine pre-season campaign where they picked up three wins and one draw from their five friendlies.

While PAOK will be looking to overturn their first-leg deficit, they have managed just one win from their last six competitive games on home turf.

Meanwhile, Levski Sofia head into the game on a fine run of results, claiming two wins from their three competitive games this season.

This followed an unbeaten run in pre-season, where they picked up four wins and one draw from their five friendlies.

Levski Sofia head into Wednesday on a run of five wins and one draw from their last seven away games since the start of April.

PAOK vs Levski Sofia Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides. Their first encounter came in last week’s reverse leg when Levski Sofia claimed a comfortable victory.

PAOK Form Guide: L-W-W-D-L

Levski Sofia Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

PAOK vs Levski Sofia Team News

PAOK

Giannis Michailidis, Omar El Kaddouri and Nélson Oliveira are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Thursday’s game.

Injured: Giannis Michailidis, Omar El Kaddouri, Nélson Oliveira

Suspended: None

Levski Sofia

The visitors will be without Tsunami, Iliyan Stefanov and Ivelin Popov, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Tsunami, Iliyan Stefanov, Ivelin Popov

Suspended: None

PAOK vs Levski Sofia Predicted XI

PAOK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dominik Kotarski; Joan Sastre , Sverrir Ingi Ingason, Giannis Kargas, Rafa Soares; Stefan Schwab, Douglas Augusto; Andrija Živković, Tiago Dantas, Nicolás Quagliata; Georgios Koutsias

Levski Sofia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikolay Mihaylov; Jeremy Petris, Noah Sonko Sundberg, José Córdoba, Patrick-Gabriel Galchev; Filip Krastev, Kellian van der Kaap, Georgi Milanov; Ronaldo, Bilal Bari, Welton

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

PAOK vs Levski Sofia Prediction

Levski Sofia picked up a vital first-leg victory and will be looking to pick up where they dropped off last week. They head into the game in superior form, claiming six wins from their last seven games and we are tipping them to hold out for a draw and cruise through to the third qualifying round on aggregate.

Prediction: PAOK 1-1 Levski Sofia

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far