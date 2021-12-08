PAOK vs Lincoln Red Imps prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

PAOK host Lincoln Red Imps at Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki on Thursday in the final group fixture of the Europa Conference League.

The White-Blacks are currently third in Group F with eight points, as many as second-placed Slovan Bratislava, but a position adrift courtesy of inferior goal difference.

As things stand, the Slovakian outfit are going into the preliminary knockout round over PAOK, unless PAOK better Bratislava's result in the other game against Copenhagen.

If both sides win, it will come down to goal difference - Bratisvala are currently on +3 while PAOK have +2. It's tight.

The Greek side were cruising towards the knockout stages but taking only one point from their last two games hurt their progression hopes.

Răzvan Lucescu's side were beaten at home by Copenhagen on matchday four before a goalless draw against Bratislava in fifth round of matches.

Lincoln, meanwhile, have long been eliminated from the race, having lost all their group fixtures so far, conceding 15 times in total, including four each in their last two games.

They will be hoping to get a point on the board before closing out their campaign.

PAOK vs Lincoln Red Imps Head-To-Head

The September reverse was their first encounter in Europe. PAOK secured a 2-0 victory in Gibraltar courtesy of goals from Chuba Akpom and Alexandru Mitrita.

PAOK Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-L

Lincoln Red Imps Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

PAOK vs Lincoln Red Imps Team News

PAOK

Nelson Oliveira, who's been out with a ligament injury since August, won't return before February.

Vieirinha and Jose Crespo are also sidelined.

Injured: Nelson Oliviera, Vierinha, Jose Crespo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lincoln Red Imps

The visitors have a clean bill of health with no notable injury concerns at the moment.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

PAOK vs Lincoln Red Imps Predicted XI

PAOK (4-2-3-1): Alexandros Paschalakis; Lucas Taylor, Fernando Varela, Giannis Michailidis, Sidcley; Jasmin Kurtić, Anderson Esiti; Andrija Živković, Diego Biseswar, Omar El Kaddouri; Karol Świderski.

Lincoln Red Imps (4-2-3-1): Dayle Coleing; Scott Wiseman, Roy Chipolina, Bernardo Lopes, Jesús Toscano; Mustapha Yahaya, Graeme Torrilla; Liam Walker, Marco Rosa, Ethan Britto; Kike Gómez.

PAOK vs Lincoln Red Imps Prediction

As much as Lincoln would love to sign off with a point, their performances don't inspire hope.

PAOK have a decent enough squad to secure all three points.

Prediction: PAOK 2-0 Lincoln Red Imps

Edited by Peter P