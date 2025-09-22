PAOK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

PAOK will host Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Toumba Stadium on Wednesday in the opening round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League league phase. The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their Greek Super League campaign, picking up three wins from four, and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.
They featured in the competition last season, kicking things off with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Turkish giants Galatasaray, but ultimately advanced to the qualification playoffs after finishing 22nd in the table.
Maccabi Tel Aviv have enjoyed a perfect start to the Israeli Premier League campaign with a brilliant 2-1 comeback win over Hapoel Jerusalem on Saturday, sending the Yellows to the top of the table.
Like their midweek opponents, they participated in the Europa League last season and also opened their league phase run with defeat as they lost 2-1 on the road to Sporting Braga. Maccabi were not as fortunate as PAOK, though, as they crashed out of the tournament in the league phase and will be looking to put together a much better campaign this season.
PAOK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Wednesday's game will mark the third meeting between PAOK and Maccabi.
- The two teams faced off for the first time in the 2004-05 UEFA Champions League qualifiers, with the visitors winning the two-legged tie 4-0 on aggregate.
- The hosts have had 10 meetings against Israeli opposition in European competitions. They have won five of those games, drawn three, and lost the other two.
- The visitors have had 16 competitive meetings against Greek opponents. They have won 10 of those games and lost the other six.
PAOK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction
The Double-Headed Eagle are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and will be keen to get their campaign back on track with a win on Wednesday. They are undefeated at the Toumba Stadium since mid-February and will fancy their chances of a positive result this week.
The Yellows are in fine form ahead of the midweek clash, having won their last four games on the trot. The gulf in class and quality between the two squads could, however, see the visitors suffer defeat here.
Prediction: PAOK 2-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv
PAOK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: PAOK to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES