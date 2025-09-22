PAOK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

PAOK will host Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Toumba Stadium on Wednesday in the opening round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League league phase. The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their Greek Super League campaign, picking up three wins from four, and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

Ad

They featured in the competition last season, kicking things off with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Turkish giants Galatasaray, but ultimately advanced to the qualification playoffs after finishing 22nd in the table.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have enjoyed a perfect start to the Israeli Premier League campaign with a brilliant 2-1 comeback win over Hapoel Jerusalem on Saturday, sending the Yellows to the top of the table.

Like their midweek opponents, they participated in the Europa League last season and also opened their league phase run with defeat as they lost 2-1 on the road to Sporting Braga. Maccabi were not as fortunate as PAOK, though, as they crashed out of the tournament in the league phase and will be looking to put together a much better campaign this season.

Ad

Trending

PAOK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the third meeting between PAOK and Maccabi.

The two teams faced off for the first time in the 2004-05 UEFA Champions League qualifiers, with the visitors winning the two-legged tie 4-0 on aggregate.

The hosts have had 10 meetings against Israeli opposition in European competitions. They have won five of those games, drawn three, and lost the other two.

The visitors have had 16 competitive meetings against Greek opponents. They have won 10 of those games and lost the other six.

Ad

PAOK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

The Double-Headed Eagle are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and will be keen to get their campaign back on track with a win on Wednesday. They are undefeated at the Toumba Stadium since mid-February and will fancy their chances of a positive result this week.

The Yellows are in fine form ahead of the midweek clash, having won their last four games on the trot. The gulf in class and quality between the two squads could, however, see the visitors suffer defeat here.

Ad

Prediction: PAOK 2-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv

PAOK vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PAOK to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More