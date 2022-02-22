PAOK vs Midtjylland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoff 2021-22 

PAOK will welcome Midtjylland to the Toumba Stadium for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff tie on Thursday.

The first leg ended in a narrow victory for the visiting side. Joel Andersson's early strike helped the Danish outfit secure a narrow victory in front of their fans.

PAOK followed up their continental defeat with a disappointing goalless draw away to Aris in the Greek Super League.

Midtjylland fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Aalborg on their return to league action in the Danish Superliga on Sunday. Daniel Granli and Kasper Hogh scored in either half to guide their side to all three points.

A place in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa Conference League awaits the winner of this tie.

PAOK vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head

Thursday's clash was the first continental meeting between the two sides and it ended in a narrow victory for Midtjylland.

The defeat halted PAOK's 14-game unbeaten run in all competitions, of which they won 12. Midtjylland have won just two of their last five matches in all competitions.

PAOK form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Midtjylland form guide (including friendlies): L-W-W-L-L

PAOK vs Midtjylland Team News

PAOK

Giannis Michailidis has served his three-game suspension due to the injury time red card he received against Copenhagen in the group stage in November. Nelson Oliveira is still ruled out with a cruciate ligament rupture, while Thomas Murg is a doubt for the game.

Injury: Nelson Oliveira

Suspension: Thomas Murg

Midtjylland

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

PAOK vs Midtjylland Predicted XI

PAOK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexandros Paschalakis (GK); Vierinha, Jose Crespo, Enea Mihaj, Joan Sastre; Theocharis Tsingaras, Douglas Augusto; Alexandru Mitrita, Diego Biseswar, Leo Jaba; Chuba Akpom

Midtjylland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Elias Olafsson (GK); Paulinho, Juninho, Henrik Dalsgaard, Joel Andersson; Nikolas Dyhr, Evander, Charles; Junior Brumado, Pione Sisto, Gustav Isaksen

PAOK vs Midtjylland Prediction

PAOK's slender defeat in the first leg means they are still very much in the tie. They will also relish a return to their own ground after consecutive matches on the road.

Midtjylland, for their part, fluffed their lines on their return to league action which saw them lose top spot. Their away record also leaves a lot to be desired, which does not bode well against a PAOK side that are unbeaten in 10 home games.

We are backing the Greek side to secure their spot in the knockout round with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: PAOK 2-0 Midtjylland

Edited by Peter P