PAOK vs Olympique Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

European football returns this week and will see PAOK host Olympique Marseille at the Toumba Stadium on Thursday evening in the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarterfinal clash.

PAOK were beaten 2-1 in the first leg of the tie last week, a rather fortunate result for the Greek club who were outplayed by their opponents. Omal El Kaddouri gave his side a lifeline after scoring two minutes after his introduction, while heroics from goalkeeper Alexandros Paschalakis kept PAOK in the game.

The home side have already moved into uncharted waters with their participation in the quarterfinals of a European tournament and will be looking to go even further this week.

Olympique Marseille hold the advantage ahead of the return leg on Wednesday. Star man Dimitri Payet was in inspired form in the first leg, assisting Gerson for the opener before doubling his side's tally with a blinding strike to end the first half.

The French side perhaps deserved to win by a larger margin in the first leg and will be looking to complete the task on Thursday.

PAOK vs Olympique Marseille Head-to-Head

Last week's game marked the first-ever meeting between PAOK and Olympique Marseille, with the French outfit winning 2-1. Both sides will look to book a place in the semifinals with a win later this week.

PAOK Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Olympique Marseille Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

PAOK vs Olympique Marseille Team News

PAOK

Ioannis Michailidis and Nelson Oliveira are both injured and will not feature against Olympique Marseille.

Injured: Ioannis Michailidis, Nelson Oliveira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olympique Marseille

The visitors have a rather lengthy list of absentees ahead of Thursday's game. Arkadiusz Milik, Leonardo Balerdi and Konrad de la Fuente are all injured while Álvaro Gonzalez is unavailable for selection as he finalizes his departure from the club.

Gerson, Boubacar Kamara and Ahmadou Bamba Dieng have all been suspended and will miss the game.

Injured: Arkadiusz Milik, Leonardo Balerdi, Konrad de la Fuente

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Álvaro Gonzalez

Suspended: Gerson, Boubacar Kamara, Ahmadou Bamba Dieng

PAOK vs Olympique Marseille Predicted XI

PAOK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexandros Paschalakis; Vierinha, Jose Crespo, Ingi Ingason, Lefteris Lyratzis; Theocharis Tsingaras, Jasmin Kurtić; Andrija Živković, Douglas Augusto, Diego Biseswar; Chuba Akpom

Olympique Marseille Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Mandanda; Luan Peres, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Pol Lirola; Pape Gueye, Matteo Guendozi; Dimitri Payet, Amine Harit, Cengiz Ünder; Cedric Bakambu

PAOK vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

PAOK are on a run of back-to-back losses across all competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last 14 home games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage this week.

Olympique Marseille are on a seven-game winning streak across all competitions and have lost just one of their last 10. The visitors are the stronger side and should come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: PAOK 1-2 Olympique Marseille

