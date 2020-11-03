PAOK vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21 

PSV Eindhoven will travel to the Toumba Stadium to take on PAOK Thessaloniki on matchday three of the Europa League.

The hosts currently are third in Group E, having drawn both of their matches to date, while PSV Eindhoven are second on three points, with one win and one loss.

Both sides come into the fixture on the back of victories, with PAOK having defeated Panetolikos 3-1 away from home in the Greek Super League, while PSV thrashed ADO Den Haag 4-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie.

PAOK vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth time that both sides will clash competitively, having been drawn in the same group of consecutive UEFA Cup campaigns in 2000 and 2001, while friendlies were also played in 2008 and 2012.

The Dutch side have the advantage in competitive fixtures with three wins and a defeat, while both sides traded wins in their friendly fixtures.

PAOK form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-D-W

PSV Eindhoven form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

PAOK vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

PAOK

The hosts don't have any players injured or suspended for this fixture.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

PSV Eindhoven

The hosts have been ravaged by several positive COVID-19 tests in recent weeks and have a severely-depleted squad for the trip to Greece.

Nick Viergever, Denzel Dumfries, Joël Piroe, Timo Baumgartl, Maxime Delanghe, Pablo Rosario, and Cody Gakpo all tested positive for coronavirus and will be sidelined for the next few weeks, while Maximiliano Romero (knee) is also ruled out.

Armando Obispo and Erick Gutierrez are both doubts for the clash but there are no suspension concerns for PSV Eindhoven.

Injuries: Nick Viergever, Denzel Dumfries, Joël Piroe, Timo Baumgartl, Maxime Delanghe, Pablo Rosario, Cody Gakpo, Maximiliano Romero

Doubtful: Armando Obispo, Erick Gutierrez

Suspension: None

PAOK vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

PAOK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zivko Zivkovic; Dimitris Giannoulis Fernando Varela, Sverrir Ingasson, Moussa Wague; Stefan Schwab, Omar El Kaddouri; Christos Tzolis, Thomas Murg, Andrija Zivkovic; Karol Swiderski

PSV Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yvon Mvogo; Philipp Max, Olivier Boscagli, Jordan Teze, Philipp Max; Mauro Junior, Ryan Thomas, Adrian Fein, Mohamed Ihatteren; Donyel Malen, Noni Madueke

PAOK vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

The absence of several key players for PSV could hamper their chances of securing victory in Greece.

Roger Schmidt's PSV side were emphatic in the 4-0 victory on Sunday but they will come up against a vastly superior side compared to their previous opponents, while PAOK's strong home form could also factor in.

Ultimately, both sides may have to share the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: PAOK 1-1 PSV Eindhoven