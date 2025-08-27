PAOK vs Rijeka Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025

PAOK play host to Rijeka at the Toumba Stadium in the second leg of the Europa League playoff on Thursday. Having suffered a 1-0 defeat in last week’s reverse leg, Razvan Lucescu’s men return home looking to overturn their one-goal deficit and secure a spot in the group stages.

PAOK picked up a morale-boosting result ahead of Thursday’s comeback attempt last weekend when they secured a 1-0 victory over AE Larisa in the 2025-26 Greek Super League opener.

Prior to that, Lucescu’s side saw their five-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end on August 21, when they were beaten 1-0 by Rijeka in the first leg of their Europa League playoff.

While PAOK are on the cusp of dropping out of the race for a spot in Europe’s second-tier club competition, they will be backing themselves to turn things around on home turf, where they are unbeaten in their last seven competitive matches.

Bosnian midfielder Luka Menalo grabbed the headlines for Rijeka in the first leg as he netted in the 39th minute to hand them a vital advantage.

Radomir Dalovic’s men crashed out of the Champions League qualifying race in the second round before claiming a 4-3 aggregate victory over Shelbourne in the third round of the Europa qualifiers.

Rijeka head into Thursday’s clash fresh off the back of losing successive games in the new Croatian HNL campaign after they were beaten 2-1 by Varazdin on home turf.

PAOK vs Rijeka Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with PAOK and Rijeka claiming one win each from their previous three meetings.

PAOK are unbeaten in six of their last seven games across all competitions, picking up four wins and two draws since July’s 2-1 defeat against Ajax.

Rijeka have failed to win four of their last five competitive matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since May 15.

PAOK are on a run of seven straight competitive home games without defeat, picking up six wins and one draw since mid-February.

PAOK vs Rijeka Prediction

A determined Rijeka side placed one foot in the Europa League group stages with last week’s result and will be looking to complete the job on Thursday. However, PAOK have been tough to crack at home in recent weeks and we are backing them to overturn their first-leg deficit at the Toumba Stadium.

Prediction: PAOK 2-0 Rijeka

PAOK vs Rijeka Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PAOK to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of PAOK’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in four of the hosts’ last five outings)

