PAOK vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Looking to make it two wins from two games in Group F of the UEFA Europa Conference League, PAOK play host to Slovan Bratislava at the Toumba Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts were denied an opening-day victory two weeks ago and will be looking to bounce back from that defeat.

PAOK picked up their third win on the trot last Sunday as they claimed a 2-0 victory over AEK Athens in the Greek Super League.

Prior to that, Razvan Lucescu's men picked up successive wins over Asteras Tripolis and Panetolikos after suffering defeat in their league opener.

PAOK now return to the UEFA Europa Conference League where they claimed an opening-day 2-0 win over Lincoln Red Imps in Group F two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Slovan Bratislava returned to winning ways last time out as they claimed a 3-0 win over FK Senica in the Slovakian Superliga.

Prior to that, Vladimir Weiss' men failed to taste victory in each of their last four games across all competitions, picking up two draws and losing two.

Slovan Bratislava will now look to carry on the momentum and bounce back from their defeat against Copenhagen in their group curtain-raiser.

PAOK vs Slovan Bratislava Head-To-Head

Thursday’s game will be the third meeting between the two sides. The results have been split evenly in their previous two encounters, with both sides picking up one win apiece.

PAOK Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Slovan Bratislava Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W

PAOK vs Slovan Bratislava Team News

PAOK

Vieirinha, Fernando Varela, Omar El Kaddouri, Sverrir Ingason, Nelson Oliveira and Jose Angel Crespo will all miss the game as they are presently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Vieirinha, Fernando Varela, Omar El Kaddouri, Sverrir Ingason, Nelson Oliveira, Jose Angel Crespo

Suspended: None

Slovan Bratislava

The visitors will be without the services of Vladimir Weiss, Lucas Lovat and David Holman, who have all been ruled out through injuries. Vernon De Marco will also miss the game after picking up a red card in the game against Copenhagen.

Injured: Vladimir Weiss, Lucas Lovat, David Holman

Suspended: Vernon De Marco

PAOK vs Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI

PAOK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zivko Zivkovic; Sidcley, Lefteris Lyratzis, Enea Mihaj, Lucas Taylor; Stefan Schwab, Douglas Augusto; Diego Biseswar, Shinji Kagawa, Thomas Murg; Karol Swiderski

Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI (4-4-2): Adrian Chovan; Lukas Pauschek, Guram Kashia, Vasil Bozhikov, Myenty Abena; Aleksandar Cavric, Uche Agbo, Jaba Kankava, Andre Green; Samuel Mráz, Ezekiel Henty

PAOK vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

PAOK head into the game on a blistering run of results and will be looking to carry on the momentum from their recent performances. They take on an out-of-sorts Slovakian side and we predict they will claim all three points unscathed.

Prediction: PAOK 3-0 Slovan Bratislava

