PAOK will entertain Wolfsberger AC at Toumba Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday. The hosts were eliminated from the knockout round playoffs of the competition last season. Wolfsberger last qualified for the competition in the 2020-21 campaign.

Ad

The White-Blacks will play their first competitive match of the season. They concluded their preseason with a 3-2 away win over NEC last month. Taison, Andrija Živković, and Giannis Konstantelias were on the scoresheet in that match.

The visitors have a win and a loss from their two games this season. They got their 2025-26 season underway with a 3-1 away win over St. Marienkirchen in the Austrian Cup first round. They failed to build on that form and fell to a 2-0 home loss to Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga last week.

Ad

Trending

PAOK vs WAC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have crossed paths with Austrian teams 10 times in all competitions. They have a decent record in these games, with three wins and four losses.

Wolfsberger will meet a Greek team for the first time in a competitive match.

The White-Blacks have lost just one of their last six games in European qualifiers while recording four wins. Notably, that loss was registered at home last season.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven competitive away games, recording four wins.

Wolfsberger have won three of their four away games in European qualifiers. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in these wins.

The hosts won their qualifying playoffs in the Europa League last season, recording a 6-0 win over Shamrock Rovers.

Ad

PAOK vs WAC Prediction

The White-Blacks will play their first home game of the season and will look to give a good account of themselves. Notably, they are on a five-game winning streak at home in all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Wolfsberger last made an appearance in the Europa League qualifiers in 2015 and lost 6-0 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund in the third round. They failed to score in their league outing last week and will look to bounce back here.

Ad

The White-Blacks have a good recent home record, and considering their better European performance recently, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: PAOK 2-1 WAC

PAOK vs WAC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PAOK to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More