Former Juventus forward Paolo Di Canio has stated that Antonio Conte wouldn't want Lionel Messi at Inter Milan even if he had the chance to sign him, as it would lead to a fluctuation of the club's identity due to the arrival of a global footballing superstar such as Messi.

According to Di Canio, Messi's arrival would see him become bigger than Inter Milan itself, which would not be great for the DNA of the Serie A giants.

Di Canio cited Ronaldo's example at Juventus and explained how everyone talks about the former Real Madrid star more than the Serie A champions.

The 52-year-old also voiced his opinion on Conte's recent public comments on the Inter board, claiming that the manager's words will forever leave a scar on the relationship between him and the hierarchy.

"Would Conte like Messi at Inter?", asks Di Canio

Antonio Conte recently rubbished rumours of Messi joining Inter Milan

Messi has been linked with a shock move away from Barcelona in recent months, after the club's controversial transfers and a poor finish- by their standards- to the La Liga season, where they ultimately surrendered the title to Real Madrid.

Messi has just one year remaining on his contract and is showing no signs of penning a new deal at the moment. Various reports in Italy have stated that Inter Milan are the only club that can afford him but Conte has denied the same.

The Inter boss earlier said:

"Look, only I know what I had to do to get [Romelu] Lukaku. Trust me, at the end of the season we will make evaluations."

It seems highly unlikely for Messi to depart, although anything is possible in football.

Antonio Conte openly criticised the Inter board for their lack of protection and backing

Di Canio, well aware of Messi's links with Inter, affirmed that Conte would not sign the Argentine even if he had a chance. He opined:

"If Inter really decided to go for Messi and had already told him that they will do everything to take him, are you sure that Conte would like Messi at Inter? I say no. It would mean that we would talk more about Messi than about Inter, as happens with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, or even more."

Di Canio also shared his views on the Conte-Inter situation after the former openly aimed jibe at his club's board.

Conte had accused the Inter hierarchy of a lack of protection or backing despite the club's second-place finish in the Italian top flight and a promising run in the Europa League.

On the same, Di Canio added:

"Yesterday was something very serious. I don't know why Antonio said those words, but even if he were to stay at Inter, the scar will remain and the difficulties will come out again."

Rumours suggest Conte could leave after just one year at the club, while the Messi transfer saga doesn't seem to have taken shape yet.

Meanwhile, Messi will lead his Barcelona side against Napoli for the Champions League Round-of-16 second leg on August 8.

