Paolo Maldini confirms AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea star

AC Milan are keen on signing Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal but find the asking price too high right now. The San Siro side had signed him on loan from Chelsea with an option to buy for €30 million earlier this season.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Chelsea cannot back out of the deal, but AC Milan do not have the funds right now to get it done. Fikayo Tomori will have to make the final decision if the Serie A side activate the option to buy, as per the report.

The Chelsea loanee has been in impressive form since moving to Italy. He has been a regular in the team and even managed to bench the Milan club captain, Alessio Romagnoli.

Paolo Maldini confirms AC Milan want Chelsea star

Paolo Maldini has admitted AC Milan are keen on securing the services of Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis. However, they are not in a position to get it done right now as they have several other contract issues to worry about as well. He said:

"Fortunately, I work for a club that has an effect on players. When AC Milan call, the players always listen. Fikayo is a player with particular characteristics, pace and intensity, so we thought he could be a good reinforcement for this second half of the season."

"Naturally, Romagnoli isn't happy, no player is when he doesn't play. However, Milan are 17 points better off than last season, we're second despite having more commitments and many injuries, so squad rotation is necessary and Alessio has played pretty much every game."

"We have an option to buy for Tomori, it's up to us to evaluate whether we activate it or not. As for the players whose contracts are running down, we include Zlatan as well, and we have weekly discussions about that too. All I can say is there isn't much news to tell you."

Getting a player like Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori for around €30 million could be considered a bargain in today's market, but the pandemic has led to the club facing financial issues. AC Milan are also looking to extend the contract of Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.