Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for Oceania, New Zealand will open their campaign against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Qatar SC Stadium on Friday.

All eight teams in the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) have travelled to Qatar where they'll compete for a spot in the inter-conference playoffs. Fiji and New Caledonia are the other teams in New Zealand's group (Group B).

The two teams from each group will contest the semis, with the two winners playing the final. The winner of the final will take on a CONCACAF team in June for a place in the World Cup finals in Qatar later this year.

This will be the first competitive game for New Zealand since 2018 while Papa New Guinea last played one in 2017.

Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

The two rivals have squared off four games across competitions, with all games producing conclusive results. Three games ended in wins for New Zealand, while Papa New Guinea won the other.

Papua New Guinea form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L.

New Zealand form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W.

Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand Team News

Papua New Guinea

The Kapuls have announced a 30-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Marcos Gusmao has warmed up with two exhibition games in Doha, securing a win in both, so is likely to go ahead with the winning starting XI in this game as well.

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for them at the moment.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None.

New Zealand

The All Whites have also named a 30-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Ben Old and Ben Waine have earned the call-ups for the first time while Newcastle United striker Chris Wood headlines the squad.

Michael Boxall, Elliot Collier, Sarpreet Singh, Ryan Thomas, and Michael Woud have not been selected in the final 30-man squad.

Injured: Michael Boxall, Elliot Collier, Sarpreet Singh.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Michael Woud (not released by club), Ryan Thomas, Stefan Marinovic, James Searle, Liberato Carace, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Bill Tuiloma, Joe Bell, Marco Stamenic, Alex Greive, Elijah Just, Chris Wood .

Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand Predicted XI

Papua New Guinea Predicted XI (3-5-2): Roland Warisan (GK); Alwin Komolong, Philip Steven, Joshua Talau; Emmanuel Airem, Godfrey Haro, Michael Foster, Jacob Sabua, Yagi Yasasa; Jonathan Allan, Patrick Aisa.

New Zealand Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oliver Sail (GK); Winston Reid, Tommy Smith, Francis de Vries, Nikko Boxall; Niko Kirwan, Cameron Howieson, Clayton Lewis; Andre de Jong, Ben Waine, Joe Champness.

Papua New Guinea vs New Zealand Prediction

New Zealand have been the dominant side in this fixture and have a vastly superior squad as well. PNG have secured two wins in preparatory games but are expected to fall short against New Zealand.

Prediction: Papua New Guinea 1-3 New Zealand.

