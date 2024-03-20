Papua New Guinea vs Sri Lanka Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd March 2024

Papua New Guinea and Sri Lanka clash at the Colombo Racecourse in Colombo on Friday for a friendly game at the 2024 FIFA World Series.

The Cuscus are playing for the first time since a 2-0 loss to Tahiti in the 2023 Pacific Games last November.

With the 2024 OFC Nations Cup coming up in June, Papua New Guinea are looking to find their best squad and work out their playing style in these friendlies.

Head coach Warren Moon has called up 24 players for this month's double-header against Sri Lanka and Central African Republic. Key forward Atk Kepo, who has five goals in 13 games, is expected to lead the line for the side.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are playing for just the third time since 2023. Ranked 204th in the world, the Golden Army is one of the weakest sides globally, as only six teams currently languish below them, according to FIFA.

The last time the island nation was in action, Sri Lanka was beaten 3-0 by Yemen in the first leg of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying preliminary round, before a 1-1 draw in the return fixture.

Papua New Guinea vs Sri Lanka Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Papua New Guinea and Sri Lanka are playing each other for the first time in history.

Papua New Guinea lost their last match 2-0 to Tahiti, and could see consecutive defeats for the first time since a run of five from June to November 2023.

Sri Lanka last won a game in November 2021, beating Bangladesh 2-1 at the 2021 Four Nations Tournament.

Sri Lanka have scored just one goal in their last five international games, although it came in their most recent outing: a 1-1 draw vs Yemen.

Papua New Guinea are ranked 165th in the world, whereas Sri Lanka are 39 places below them in the FIFA World Rankings.

Papua New Guinea vs Sri Lanka Prediction

This is a clash between two lowly-ranked sides, so we don't expect any fireworks. Their recent form has not been the best either. Nonetheless, Papua New Guinea are the favorites to win this encounter.

Prediction: Papua New Guinea 2-0 Sri Lanka

Papua New Guinea vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Papua New Guinea to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No