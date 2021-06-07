Paraguay vs Brazil prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil are back in action in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers this week as they take on Paraguay at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Tuesday. Brazil have been exceptional over the past year and are the favourites to win this game.

Paraguay have exceeded expectations in recent months and are in fourth place in the FIFA World Cup qualification table at the moment. The home side held Uruguay to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will be happy with a similar result in this fixture.

Brazil, on the other hand, have maintained a flawless record in their qualification campaign and have managed five victories so far. The Selecao eased past Ecuador by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Paraguay vs Brazil Head-to-Head

Brazil have a good record against Paraguay and have won 49 matches out of a total of 81 games played between the two teams. Paraguay have defeated Brazil on 13 occasions and will have to be at their best on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Copa America quarterfinals last year and culminated in a penalty shoot-out. Brazil edged Paraguay by a 4-3 margin on penalties on the day and will for a more comfortable outing this week.

Paraguay form guide: D-D-D-W-D

Brazil form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Paraguay vs Brazil Team News

Paraguay need to win this game

Paraguay

Paraguay have a fully-fit squad this week and will have to use all the resources at their disposal in this game. Angel Romero is in excellent form at the moment and is likely to lead the line against Brazil.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil have a few injury concerns

Brazil

Dani Alves and Thiago Silva are injured at the moment and have not been included in Brazil's squad. Fabinho and Roberto Firmino were benched against Ecuador and are set to return to the fold on Tuesday.

Injured: Dani Alves, Thiago Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paraguay vs Brazil Predicted XI

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Antony Silva; Robert Rojas, Gustavo Gomez, Fabian Balbuena, Omar Alderete; Gaston Gimenez, Angel Lucena, Mathias Villasanti; Oscar Romero, Angel Romero, Miguel Almiron

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta; Roberto Firmino, Richarlison, Neymar

Paraguay vs Brazil Prediction

Brazil have shown tremendous improvement under Tite and are one of the favourites to win the Copa America this year. With the likes of Neymar, Firmino, and Richarlison in their ranks, the Selecao are capable of devastating results on their day.

Paraguay are perfectly capable of punching above their weight and have troubled their opponents on a few occasions in the past. Brazil are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Paraguay 1-3 Brazil

