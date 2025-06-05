Paraguay vs Uruguay Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2025

The action continues in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Paraguay and Uruguay lock horns at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Thursday. Marcelo Bielsa’s men head into the midweek clash unbeaten in 11 straight games against the hosts and will look to extend this dominant streak.

Paraguay produced a fine show of fighting spirit last time out, when they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Colombia in the World Cup qualifiers.

Gustavo Alfaro’s side have now gone eight consecutive games without defeat in the qualifiers, picking up four wins and four draws since losing each of their three outings in the 2024 Copa America.

While Paraguay will look to keep the ball rolling and continue their fine run of results, next up is the daunting challenge of taking on an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their 11 meetings since October 2007.

Uruguay failed to arrest their recent slump in form as they were held to a goalless draw by Bolivia at the Municipal Stadium El Alto last time out.

Bielsa’s men have managed just one win from their eight matches in World Cup qualifiers, losing twice and claiming five draws — having won each of the three games preceding this run.

Uruguay have picked up 21 points from their 14 matches so far to sit third in the qualifying standings, level on points with Brazil and Thursday’s hosts Paraguay.

Paraguay vs Uruguay Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 34 wins from the last 78 meetings between the sides, Uruguay boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Paraguay have picked up 25 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Uruguay are on an 11-game unbeaten game against Alfaro’s men, picking up six wins and five draws since a 1-0 defeat in October 2007.

Paraguay are on a run of four back-to-back home wins, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 loss against Bolivia in October 2023.

Uruguay have won just one of their seven away games in the World Cup qualifiers while losing twice and claiming four draws so far.

Paraguay vs Uruguay Prediction

Paraguay and Uruguay have enjoyed a solid World Cup qualifying campaign and are both on course to secure automatic qualification. While Paraguay have been rock-solid at home, Uruguay boasts the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Paraguay 1-2 Uruguay

Paraguay vs Uruguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Uruguay to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Paraguay’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in four of the hosts’ last five matches)

