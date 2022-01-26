Paraguay vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The World Cup qualifiers resumes this week and will see Paraguay host Uruguay at the General Pablo Rojas on Thursday.

Paraguay have failed to kick on in their race for a spot in the upcoming World Cup. They played out a goalless draw against Columbia in their last game, a match in which they failed to hit the target.

They are now winless in their last five qualifying games and have won just one of their last 12.

The home nation sit ninth in the group of 10 with just 13 points picked up so far. They will be looking to pick up the win on Friday to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

Uruguay have been perhaps the biggest underachievers in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers so far. They were beaten 3-0 by 10-man Bolivia last time out, marking a fourth consecutive defeat in their race for qualification.

Uruguay sit seventh in the table with just 16 points from 14 games. They could, however, move up as high as fourth-place with a win on Friday.

Paraguay vs Uruguay Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 15 meetings between Paraguay and Uruguay. The home team have won four of those games while the visitors have won seven times. There have been four draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in the group stages of the Copa America last year. Uruguay won the game 1-0.

Paraguay Form Guide: D-L-L-L-D

Uruguay Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Paraguay vs Uruguay Team News

Paraguay

Midfielder Andres Cubas has been suspended from the game against Uruguay after receiving a red card in his last outing.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andres Cubas

Uruguay

New boss Diego Alonso has called up nine uncapped players to the national team, including three goalkeepers and Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paraguay vs Uruguay Predicted XI

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Antony Silva (GK); Robert Rojas, Gustavo Gomez, Fabian Balbuena, Junior Alonso; Mathias Villasanti, Richard Sanchez; Braian Samudo, Miguel Almiron, Matias Rojas; Antonio Sanabria

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Martin Campana; Martin Caceres, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez, Matias Vina; Matias Vecino, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur; Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani

Paraguay vs Uruguay Prediction

Paraguay are winless and goalless in their last five qualifying games. They are the joint lowest-scoring side in the group with nine goals alongside bottom-placed Venezuela.

Similarly, the visitors are winless in their last five games, losing four of them on the bounce. They have scored just one goal in that period and have conceded 11 goals. With a new manager in the dugout, Uruguay could finally return to top form and could snatch a win this Thursday.

Prediction: Paraguay 0-2 Uruguay

Edited by Peter P