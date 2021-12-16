Paris FC vs Olympique Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

Paris FC play host to Olympique Lyon at the Stade Sebastien Charlety in the Coupe de France on Friday.

The hosts head into the encounter on a four-game winning streak, while Lyon have failed to taste victory in any of their most recent four outings.

Paris FC continued their fine string of performances as they claimed an impressive 4-1 win away to Valenciennes.

Thierry Laurey’s men have now won their last four games on the trot, including a 14-0 win over CSC Cayenne in round eight of the Coupe de France.

Paris FC head into Friday’s game unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, claiming two draws and six wins.

Olympique Lyon, meanwhile, continued to struggle for form as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Lille last time out.

It was the third consecutive draw for Peter Bosz’s men, who have now failed to win any of their last four games across all competitions.

The slump in form has seen Olympique Lyon drop to 13th place in the Ligue 1 table, five points behind Montpellier in the Conference League qualification spot.

Paris FC vs Olympique Lyon Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between the sides and they will both be aiming to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Paris FC Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Olympique Lyon Form Guide: W-L-D-D-D

Paris FC vs Olympique Lyon Team News

Paris FC

Cyril Mandouki remains the only injury concern for the hosts as the midfielder has been sidelined through a hamstring problem.

Injured: Cyril Mandouki

Suspended: None

Olympique Lyon

Jason Denayer, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Sinaly Diomande and Karl Toko Ekambi are all nursing injuries and will sit out this cup tie.

Injured: Karl Toko Ekambi, Jason Denayer, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Sinaly Diomande

Suspended: None

Paris FC vs Olympique Lyon Predicted XI

Paris FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vincent Demarconnay; Maxime Bernauer, Ousmane Camara, Ousmane Kante, Florent Hanin; Moustapha Name, Mahamé Siby; Morgan Guilavogui, Check Oumar Diakite, Alimami Gory; Gaëtan Laura

Olympique Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Emerson, Damien Da Silva, Jerome Boateng, Malo Gusto; Bruno Guimaraes, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar; Xherdan Shaqiri, Tino Kadewere, Islam Slimani

Paris FC vs Olympique Lyon Prediction

Lyon are presented with an opportunity to arrest their slump in form as they take on a second-tier side for a place in the last 16 of the Coupe de France.

They boast a significantly stronger crop of players and we predict they will come away with a win on Friday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Paris FC 0-2 Olympique Lyon

Edited by Peter P