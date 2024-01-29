Paris FC Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2024

Paris FC Women and Chelsea Women are back in action in the UEFA Women’s Champions League when they square off at the Stade Charlety on Tuesday.

While the Blues have already secured their place in the knockout stages, this is a must-win for the French outfit, who currently sit one point behind second-placed Hacken.

Paris FC booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France on Saturday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Le Havre.

Sandrine Soubeyrand’s side now turn their attention to the Champions League, where a run of two wins and one draw in their last three matches has rekindled their dreams of a place in the knockout stages.

With seven points from five matches, Paris are currently third in the Group D, just one point behind second-placed Hacken heading into Tuesday’s crunch group finale.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have enjoyed a smooth group-stage campaign, picking up three wins and two draws to sit top of the table with 11 points.

Emma Hayes’ side made it six wins on the trot on Saturday when they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Super League.

Lauren James was at the center of the action once again as she netted a brace to take her league tally to 12 goals in 11 matches. The English forward will be looking to open her account in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Paris FC Women vs Chelsea Women Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between Paris and Chelsea, with their first encounter coming in November’s reverse fixture when the Blues picked up a 4-1 victory.

Chelsea are on a six-match winning streak, scoring 17 goals and conceding four goals since a goalless draw against Hacken on December 14.

Paris FC are unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since December.

Chelsea are one of just three unbeaten sides in the Champions League, having picked up three wins and two draws in their five matches.

Paris FC Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction

While Paris need all three points to stand a chance of reaching the knockout stages, they have their work cut out against a well-drilled Chelsea side who are currently firing on all cylinders. Hayes' side will look to finish the group stages unbeaten and we are backing them to claim all three points at the Stade Charlety.

Prediction: Paris FC Women 1-2 Chelsea Women

Paris FC Women vs Chelsea Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Chelsea’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of the Blues' last five outings)