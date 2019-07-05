PSG News: "Paris is the best city in the world," says a delighted Ander Herrera at his unveiling

Ander Herrera's move to Paris Saint-Germain was one of the worst kept secrets of the summer and his move to the French capital was finally made official yesterday.

After moving to Manchester United for a €36 million fee from Athletic Bilbao, the Spanish midfielder spent 5 seasons in England before agreeing to join the French champions on a free transfer.

Manchester United were keen on renewing his contract and although Herrera was not completely opposed to the idea of extending his stay at the club, the two parties failed to agree personal terms which forced the Spaniard to look for a new club.

Herrera, after being unveiled at the Parc de Princes was speaking about what it means to him to be joining the reigning French champions. In the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League last season, Manchester United faced Paris Saint Germain and little did Herrera know that he was playing against his future employers.

"During the Champions’ League match at Old Trafford, the Paris supporters that were present were incredible. They sang, pushed the team throughout the entire match. That was something that really stayed with me.”

Herrera made 132 appearances for Manchester United and scored 12 goals as the record English champions went on to win 3 major trophies and an FA Community Shield in that period.

“PSG are the biggest club in France, that continues to improve and that plays to win every possible title. I really wanted to join PSG and to wear their colors. The club has a wonderful history and I am happy to be able to write new pages in it!"

Atletico Madrid were also rumored to be interested but Herrera decided to reject advances from the Spanish capital in favor of a move to France.

"I promise you three things: work, professionalism, and passion. I also promise you that I will improve my level of French because I think that language is very important for the communication inside a team.”

Herrera signed a 5-year contract with the Parisien club and with the Spaniard approaching his thirties, he'll look to add to the silverware he won at Manchester United.

The Champions League has been Paris Saint Germain's main target since Nasser Al-Khelaifi purchased the club and have never come close to winning club football's biggest prize in his time in England, Herrera will have European glory firmly in his sight.