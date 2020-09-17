10-men Paris Saint-Germain were kept at bay for the entirety of the first 90 minutes thanks to a resolute Metz defence and some goalkeeping heroics from Alexandre Oukidja. However, Draxler was able to nod home in stoppage time after a scramble inside the area and deliver a punch in the guts to the tenacious visitors.

Metz could have won the game in the 91st minute had Youssef Maziz not fluffed his lines from right outside the box after being found in space and will rue the missed opportunity as Paris Saint-Germain scored the winner a minute later.

Paris Saint-Germain, who were without the likes of Neymar, Mbappe, Kurzawa and Paredes, were wasteful in the first half and it could be said that they were lucky to have gone into half-time without conceding after perhaps getting too involved in attack that they looked to switch off every time Metz got on the break. Niane and Diallo both missed golden opportunities for the visitors.

It was a frustrating first hour for the reigning French champions. Diallo picked up a red card in the 65th minute and it looked like it was going to be another dismal night for the Parisians who hadn't scored in the first three games of the season until they saved it in the dying embers of the game.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how the Paris Saint-Germain players fared tonight against FC Metz.

Paris Saint-Germain Player Ratings vs Metz

Keylor Navas - 7/10

Navas was rarely called into action but he dispensed his duties with aplomb whenever he was and produced a couple of good saves to keep his side from going behind.

Colin Dagba - 6/10

Dagba's decision making was suspect tonight. He seldom got into good crossing positions but did really well to dribble into the box from the right side and come close to scoring in the 83rd minute of the game.

Marquinhos - 7/10

Marquinhos was all class in defence and he stepped it up particularly after Paris Saint-Germain were down to 10 men. Quelled a dangerous looking Metz attack after Diallo was sent off and consistently drew the ball out of the defensive third and distributed it well.

Abdou Diallo - 5/10

Diallo did not have much to do but looked shaky on occasion. He looked awkward defending aerial balls and will need to improve if he is to fill Thiago Silva's shoes. He got red carded in the 65th minute after picking up his second yellow. It was quite a harsh decision though.

Diallo received a red card today and joins the list of already suspended #PSG players that include :

Neymar and Paredes (2+1 games) and Kurzawa (6 games).



Di Maria is still under investigation for allegedly spitting on a Marseille player. — SportingBuzz (@sportingbuzz_) September 16, 2020

Mitchel Bakker - 6/10

Bakker got caught out of position often and didnt look very comfortable in position. Came off for Bernat in the 63rd minute.

Idrissa Gueye - 7/10

Idrissa Gueye was an energetic presence in the Paris Saint-Germain midfield and was always positive with his passing. Hit the target in the 37th minute though the shot was rather tame. He held the fort down in midfield and stepped in to help out in defence whenever needed.

Ander Herrera - 6/10

Ander Herrera was a passenger for most of the game. Had to lend a hand in defence after Diallo was red carded.

Angel Di Maria - 8/10

Di Maria

Angel Di Maria was the best player on the pitch by a mile. The Argentinian played some brilliant passes throughout and kept PSG ticking. He released icardi, Draxler and Sarabia into the box with a few ridiculously good through balls but none of them could apply the finishing touches.

Brought down a telegraphed ball played into the left flank exquisitely and then played it into a dangerous area to force Paris Saint-Germain's winner.

Le contrôle de Di Maria, une caresse. Le but de Draxler, inattendu #PSGFCM pic.twitter.com/psp8tQHUfo — Yohan Roblin (@yohanroblin) September 16, 2020

Julian Draxler - 7/10

Draxler tried to make things happen but most of it didnt come off. Missed Paris Saint-Germain's biggest chance in the first half after being released into a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper by Angel Di Maria.

He played a sweet low-cross into Icardi in the 77th minute of the game which should have been converted. Was at the right place at the right time to score Paris Saint-Germain's first goal of the season and win the game.

Pablo Sarabia - 5/10

Sarabia's final product was lacking. Really made us miss Neymar tonight. Was the obvious choice for Tuchel to take off to bring in Kimpembe after Diallo's red card.

Mauro Icardi - 6/10

Similar to Sarabia, Mauro Icardi contributed in buildup but he wasnt clinical. Couldnt make Metz pay despite having the opportunities. Not a good sign especially because Paris Saint-Germain have found it real hard to score goals of late. Missed an excellent opportunity to put his team ahead in the 77th minute off a peach of a Draxler cross.

Nearly set up Di Maria in the 79th minute but his countryman's shot was hit straight at the keeper.

Substitutes

Juan Bernat - N/A

Juan Bernat instantly improved Paris Saint-Germain's activities on the left side of the pitch. But had to limp off after getting crashed into by his own teammate Presnel Kimpembe.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7/10

Kimpembe came on in the 69th minute. Rescued Paris Saint-Germain in the 89th minute of the game by sweeping away a lovely low cross into the box just as it looked set to fall kindly for a Metz attacker.

Bandiougou Fadiga - N/A

The youngster came on towards the end of the game and didn't have enough time to impact proceedings.