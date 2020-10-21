Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Manchester United: Hits and flops as Marcus Rashford strikes late winner for the Red Devils | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Manchester United once again beat Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc de Princes to secure all three points in their UEFA Champions League opener.

Anthony Martial's own goal cancelled Bruno Fernandes' first-half penalty, and just when it seemed like the tie would end in a draw, Marcus Rashford smashed the Parisians' hopes with a stunning effort in the dying embers.

This was a second consecutive win in Paris for the Red Devils after last year's 3-1 victory in the second leg of the Round of 16 as the French champions, also last season's runners-up, put in a disappointing performance.

Here are the hits and flops from the match:

Hit: David De Gea (Manchester United)

David de Gea had a stormer between the sticks for Manchester United

After a very long time, beleaguered Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea finally put in a great performance and made several important saves for his side.

The Spaniard was in an inspired form on Tuesday night. He made five saves against PSG, including a point-blank stop to deny Laywin Kurzawa and a solid catch to thwart Neymar's venomous effort from outside of the box.

This stellar performance will do a world of good for the goalkeeper, who has become highly erroneous and who has drawn plenty of flak for laughable blunders recently.

Advertisement

Flop: Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Not the best day in the office for Kylian Mbappe

Even the best players have their bad days, and today was one such day for Kylian Mbappe.

The 21-year-old was smothered by Aaron Wan-Bissaka throughout the game and misplaced plenty of passes. He even tried to switch flanks towards the end but that didn't help his cause either.

Since the start of the 2018/19 season, Kylian Mbappe has scored two Champions League goals at Parc des Princes.



So has Marcus Rashford 😳 pic.twitter.com/BCAnfp4z1T — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2020

Despite managing five shots, Mbappe didn't prove decisive enough for his side. It was a rare night of disappointment from the youngster.