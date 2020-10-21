Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Manchester United: Player ratings as Marcus Rashford repeats late heroics in the French capital | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

French champions Paris Saint-Germain were left with a feeling of deja-vu as a late goal from Marcus Rashford condemned them to a 2-1 defeat at the Parc des Princes in their 2020-21 UEFA Champions League opener against Manchester United.

Rashford, whose stoppage-time penalty in Paris had sent PSG crashing out of the Champions League Round of 16 in the 2018-19 season, fired in a powerful shot from the edge of the area into the bottom-left corner in the 87th minute to start his side’s Champions League campaign in the best way possible.

Earlier, Bruno Fernandes’ first-half penalty had been canceled out by an own goal from Anthony Martial as the two sides played out an entertaining end-to-end affair that was replete with action from start to finish.

The first half started with PSG in the ascendancy but Manchester United clawed their way back into it, winning a penalty in the 20th minute after Abdou Diallo fouled Martial in the box.

Fernandes’ resulting spot-kick was saved by PSG keeper Keylor Navas, only for the referee to order a retake as the Costa Rican keeper was adjudged to have come off his line in doing so.

Manchester United’s stand-in captain made full use of the reprieve, slotting his spot-kick into the bottom right corner and giving his side a lead which they retained through to half time.

🔴 Bruno Fernandes has scored 11 penalties for Manchester United in all competitions ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/NuSa5tVZYZ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 20, 2020

Thomas Tuchel made an attacking alteration in the interval that saw his PSG side come out on the other side firing on all cylinders, peppering the Manchester United goal with shots that eventually saw them draw level after Martial headed a corner into his own goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Manchester United’s response was to soak up the pressure and make a notable alternation of their own, switching from a back-three to a flat-four midway through the second half as the game became increasingly stretched.

Advertisement

With chances coming at both ends, it was Rashford who finally made one count, restoring Manchester United’s advantage with just three minutes of normal time left to play.

This was a lead the visitors would hold on to, securing three points in their Champions League group stage opener against a side many had touted to be their most formidable opponents.

Let’s take a closer look at how Manchester United’s win came about by examining the player ratings from both sides in a highly entertaining affair in the French capital.

PSG player ratings against Manchester United

Keylor Navas: 7/10

Keylor Navas was called upon to make a number of important saves to keep PSG in the game, even saving Bruno Fernandes’ initial spot-kick before it was ordered to be retaken as he was found to have come off his line in making the save. It needed a precise and powerful effort from Rashford to finally beat the Costa Rican.

Alessandro Florienzi: 5/10

The Italian right-back looked threatening going forward, linking up well at times with Angel Di Maria, but was sloppy in possession and gave the ball away regularly, allowing Manchester United to attack down his flank on more then a few occasions.

Abdou Diallo: 4/10

This was a disappointing outing for the young Frenchman, who had a few nervy moments before giving away the penalty in the first half. He brought the ball up from the back with confidence but was suspect when it came back the other way despite an improved showing in the second half.

Advertisement

Presnel Kimpembe: 6/10

Handed the captain’s armband for this tie, Presnel Kimpembe essayed the role of senior defender alongside Diallo well, putting in some decisive tackles and always trying to get his side on the front foot.

Layvin Kurzawa: 6/10

Layvin Kurzawa left spaces behind him in his eagerness to attack but was a constant threat down PSG’s left flank and was unfortunate to see a first-half effort from point-blank range saved by David de Gea. He continued his forward forays in the second half before going off late in the game.

Ander Herrera: 5/10

One of two former Manchester United men in the PSG ranks, Ander Herrera was his typical energetic self in midfield, popping up in all sorts of positions to set up attacks and snuff out the opposition’s passing moves, both of which he had moderate success with.

Danilo Pereira: 5/10

PSG’s summer signing Danilo Pereira occupied the central defensive midfield role for the French outfit and put in a solid shift as an effective shield in front of his central defenders until the point he was turned too easily by Rashford for Manchester United’s winner.

Idrissa Gueye: 4/10

Idrissa Gueye was largely ineffective in midfield as he did not get up the field and was regularly bypassed in defence, prompting him to be sacrificed in favour of Moise Kean at half time.

Angel Di Maria: 5/10

Up against his former side, Angel Di Maria regularly looked to cut inside from the right and attack the Manchester United goal but his progress was often hindered by the close attentions of Luke Shaw. He was reduced to taking pot shots from distance, and this affected his delivery from set-pieces, which were well below his usual standards.

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe: 5/10

Manchester United did a great job stifling Kylian Mbappe throughout the game

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe was extremely well marshalled by the pacy duo of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, who hardly allowed him any time on the ball. Mbappe’s only chance of note was when he created for himself early in the second half, cutting inside from the left before forcing superb diving save from de Gea.

Neymar: 6/10

PSG’s Brazilian talisman Neymar was full of trickery and inventiveness against Manchester United but grew increasingly frustrated as the minutes ticked by, picking up a first-half booking for remonstrating with the referee over a penalty not being awarded. He went close on a few occasions in the second half but could not exert his influence on proceedings to the extent he would have liked.

Substitutes:

Moise Kean: 6/10

Moise Kean was brought on at half time in place of Gueye. The Everton loanee added a spark to the PSG side as he showed great enterprise in going forward but lacked the final product.

Rafinha: 5/10

Another one of PSG’s summer signings, the former Barcelona man replaced Ander Herrera in midfield as Thomas Tuchel looked to freshen up his tiring midfield but hardly got a touch of the ball.

Advertisement

Colin Dagba: 5/10

The young defender came on in place of Florenzi at right-back as PSG looked to combat Manchester United’s repeated attacks with some fresh legs. Dagba made a few important blocks but was not given a moment’s peace as Manchester United flooded forward via the flanks.

Pablo Sarabia: N.A.

Pablo Sarabia replaced Di Maria for the final five minutes as PSG looked to liven their side up towards the end of the game.

Mitchel Bakker: N.A.

The young defender replaced Kurzawa in the last few minutes to add some much-needed freshness to PSG’s tiring backline but could not prevent Manchester United's winner from going in.