Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Manchester United: 3 men who won the game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | UEFA Champions League 2018-19

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.16K // 07 Mar 2019, 11:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - United's interim boss

Manchester United beat PSG 1-3 in the second leg to go through into the next round of the Champions League. It was 3-3 on aggregate and United went through on away goals. It was another miraculous come back from the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will definitely get the job after this performance. What a performance it was, Manchester United was missing 10 players from their first team and at one point of the match, they had Mason Greenwood, 17 years old, and Taith Chong, 18 years old, on the pitch.

Solskjaer clearly has brought back the Manchester United way and this performance is a testament to that.

For Manchester United, the goals were scored by Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford. Lukaku scored a brace, while Rashford scored a nervy penalty which turned out to be the match-winning goal, and in this case, the tie-winning goal.

Here are 3 players who won the game for Solskjaer.

Honourable mention

Chris Smalling.

#3 Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay put in an absolute shift against PSG. Paris had most of the ball and McTominay didn't see much of the ball, but without it he was excellent. He never let Marco Verrati off the hook and kept the things tidy whenever he got on the ball.

He was deepest of the Manchester United midfielders, and his tackling was brilliant. His interceptions in between the play were key to Manchester United. He also won most of the aerial duels and he was going all in for any 50-50 challenges.

This was the best performance of Scott McTominay's career at Manchester United, and he may just be the heir to Nemanja Matic in the number 6 role. He really helped the Red Devils complete the trademark comeback.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement