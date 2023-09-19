Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Borussia Dortmund: PSG player ratings as Kylian Mbappe powers Parisians to victory | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) began their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, September 19.

As expected, PSG dominated the proceedings from the get-go. They went close several times in the first half, with the final pass and the finishing missing for the Parisians.

The team began the second half in the same dominant fashion and took the lead just three minutes in. Kylian Mbappe’s shot hit the arm of Niklas Sule, and the referee awarded the home side a penalty. Mbappe converted from the spot to put PSG in front.

PSG doubled their lead through Achraf Hakimi, who played a one-two with Vitinha, sat Mats Hummels down, and placed the ball past Gregor Kobel. The French champions then kept the visiting side's attack at bay in the closing minutes to wrap up the comfortable win.

On that note, here are the player ratings for PSG:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

Gianluigi Donnarumma had a quiet game. He had only had one save to make all night.

Achraf Hakimi - 8/10

Achraf Hakimi was strong in defence and attack. He scored against his old team with a wonderful effort, beating two players and showing composure to nestle the ball in the back of the net.

Milan Skriniar - 6/10

Nimble-footed players Donyell Malen and Karim Adeyemi troubled Milan Skriniar in the first half, who did better against a physical opponent like Niclas Fullkrug after the break.

Marquinhos - 7/10

Marquinhos had very little to do defensively, though he did register one good clearance to ensure his team didn't go behind.

Lucas Hernandez - 6/10

Lucas Hernandez kept things simple and tight at the back, with a few forays forward in search of a goal.

Manuel Ugarte - 7/10

Manuel Ugarte was clean in possession and distributed the ball well. He grew into the game and provided a solid defensive shield for his defence.

Warren Zaire Emery - 7/10

Warren Zaire Emery is 17 years old but played like someone with bags of experience under his belt. He was very effective on the ball, linked up well with the forwards, and always managed to find space despite finding himself man-marked almost all night.

Vitinha - 7/10

Vitinha is slowly settling into life and PSG, and his performance against Borussia Dortmund is an indication of what he is capable of. The Portuguese had an all-action night, recycling possession well and always having an eye for forward passes. He played an important role in Hakimi's goal.

Ousmane Dembele - 6/10

Ousmane Dembele was a busy presence on the pitch, albeit not very effective. His dribbling skills were on show, though they were mostly confined to either wing, far away from any position of impact. Against his old club, he played like someone who had a few shackles on him.

Randal Kolo Muani - 6/10

On his full debut for the club, Randal Kolo Muani did decently while leading the line. It is clear that he is new to the club and the system and will need time to settle into the team.

Kylian Mbappe - 8/10

Kylian Mbappe, unsurprisingly, made the difference for PSG. Clever touches, silky feet, and driving at Dortmund's defence at every opportunity — the Frenchman was a busy player in attack. While he failed to score from open play, he made no mistakes with his penalty.

Player ratings for PSG substitutes

Goncalo Ramos

Goncalo Ramos replaced Randal Kolo Muani in the 80th minute and

Lee Kang-in

Lee Kang-in replaced Vitinha with two minutes left in the game and made no meaningful contribution.

Danilo Pereira

Danilo Pereira replaced Lucas Hernandez with two minutes left in the game and did not make any meaningful contribution.