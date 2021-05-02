Paris Sain-Germain 2-1 Lens: 5 talking points as Parisians maintain pressure on Lille | Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain made it three wins on the spin in Ligue 1, as goals from Neymar and Marquinhos helped them to a 2-1 win over Lens on Saturday night.

The hosts had reclaimed the top spot in the standings, but Lille recorded a win over Nice and overtook them again.

⌛️ C'est terminé au Parc sur ce score de 2 buts à 1.

3 points remportés ô combien importants pour le classement !#PSGRCL



🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/qHtbCm3RuS — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 1, 2021

The game had a lot of action to offer. A total of 29 shots were recorded in the game, but the precision in the final third was missing from both teams, as only three goals were scored, one from a corner.

Neymar punished Lens' mistake in the first half. PSG snatched possession from the visitors and Julian Draxler set the Brazilian up for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Lens threatened from time to time but had to wait until the 61st minute to break Paris' defense. Ignatius Ganago pulled one back almost instantly after Marquinhos had doubled the hosts' lead from Neymar's perfect delivery.

Though it was not the kind of performance expected from the reigning champions, they earned three crucial points from the game and went to the top of the standings, albeit momentarily.

Here we take a look at the five talking points from the game as Neymar's man-of-the-match performance gave PSG the win.

#5 PSG struggled to create chances from open play

PSG could only score two goals tonight

Paris Saint-Germain dominated the proceedings from kick-off as usual but the sharpness in front of the goal was missing. The absence of their top-scorer Kylian Mbappe might have been one of the reasons for it.

They moved the ball easily through midfield but finding a target man in the final third was proving to be difficult for Mauricio Pochettino's men, so much so that neither of their goals came from open play.

The opener was the result of a moment of frailty from the visitors. Facundo Medina mishandled the ball near his own box and Draxler made no mistake in punishing his mistake and threaded a neat pass to Neymar, who kept his cool to score the opener.

4 - Paris have won their last four Ligue 1 games, their longest run in the top-flight under Mauricio Pochettino. Dynamic. #PSGRCL pic.twitter.com/i1uyADb4Zb — OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 1, 2021

The second goal followed a routine corner, which was delivered by Neymar and met wonderfully by his compatriot Marquinhos to double their lead.

While the goals were enough to give them a win here, with the Ligue 1 title race heating up and the Champions League second leg fixture later this week, Paris need to be more lethal in front of the goal and make use of their possession.

#4 Clean sheets starting to become a rarity for Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas

Paris Saint-Germain haven't kept a clean sheet in their last seven league fixtures. Tonight, they conceded soon after scoring a goal and that indicated a lack of concentration from all the outfield players, not only defenders.

While they conceded just one goal and managed to hold on to their lead, the fact that they have let in at least one goal in their last seven league outings is not a good sign. They had kept seven clean sheets in 11 games between January and March.

Lille, who have the best defensive record in the league, have kept 19 clean sheets and that has helped them maintain a lead over the Parisians despite scoring 21 fewer goals than them.

