Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 4-2 Strasbourg: 5 talking points as Lionel Messi is unveiled | Ligue 1 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) went top of the Ligue 1 standings with a nervy 4-2 win over Strasbourg. Lionel Messi was unveiled in front of a packed Parc des Princes following which Kylian Mbappe starred in a supreme attacking performance.

The Parisians wasted little time in getting off the mark. Mauro Icardi netted in the third minute with a lovely glancing header from Abdou Diallo's cross.

Kylian Mbappe then proceeded to demolish the Strasbourg defense, first watching his shot deflect off Ludovic Ajorque into the net before setting up Julian Draxler for PSG's third in the 27th minute.

Strasbourg then provided a stunning answer, with Kevin Gameiro's 53rd minute goal laying the perfect platform for Ajorque to set Parisian hearts aflutter with a 64th minute header. PSG's boat had well and truly been rocked, only for Alexandre Djiku to earn two yellow cards in three minutes and put the visitors on the backfoot.

There was only one winner after that and Pablo Sarabia made sure of the result by tapping in Mbappe's cross from close range to finish the game with a 4-2 scoreline.

Here are five talking points from this game:

#1 Lionel Messi witnesses the lunacy that is PSG

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

The actual action on the football pitch was effectively a side-show tonight as Lionel Messi was unveiled to an adoring Parc des Princes crowd alongside Sergio Ramos, Gigi Donnarumma, Gini Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi.

Indeed, the TV match director wasted no chance to cut away to Messi and Neymar whenever there was something to react to. Given this was PSG, there was plenty to react to - the ease with which PSG raced to a 3-0 lead probably had Messi wondering if he would even be needed by this team.

Yet, the Parisians are always good for some grade-A complacency and what ought to have been a comfortable day at the office, suddenly ... wasn't. The nervousness in the air was palpable and had it not been for Alexander Djiku to effectively gift the match to PSG, Messi could very well have been walking away from this game wondering what he had signed up for.

#2 Strasbourg can take positives from this game

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

There was much optimism in Alsace this year, most of which revolved around Strasbourg recruiting Julien Stephan as manager, after he had impressed with Rennes last season. An opening day defeat to Angers tempered expectations, and had them completely blown away after PSG raced to a 3-0 lead.

Les coureurs, however, looked an entirely different team in the second half and took advantage of a complacent PSG side. With Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque on the pitch, the visitors always had a chance, and two headers put the cat among the pigeons on the hour mark.

Sadly, Alexander Djiku's three-minute spell of madness left the team with ten men and effectively extinguished Strasbourg's chances of making a comeback. It was doubly tragic as PSG were looking quite nervous and could've conceded plenty of chances late on.

Despite now being at the bottom of the table, Strasbourg can take hope that they're not facing another relegation battle given their performance against the might of PSG.

