Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 Saint-Etienne: Player ratings as Mauro Icardi nets stoppage time winner in a dramatic victory | Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Saint-Etienne at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1.

Mauro Icardi scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Les Parisiens secured all three points to keep their title hopes alive.

The match was goalless until the 77th minute but burst to life thereafter, with Denis Bouanga giving the visitors a shock lead, though Kylian Mbappe equalized almost immediately.

With the tie heading to a draw, the Frenchman then converted a penalty in the 87th minute and appeared to have given the holders a win, but Romain Hamouma scored in the second minute of stoppage time to draw Etienne level again.

Icardi with a 95th-minute winner to put PSG back 1 point behind Lille in the Ligue 1 title race🤯 pic.twitter.com/chQTtxjKzo — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) April 18, 2021

Trailing league leaders Lille by a point already, PSG's gap at the top was on the verge of widening further, but substitute Mauro Icardi scored in the last minute of stoppage time to produce yet another twist in the tale.

Player ratings for Paris Saint-Germain:

Sergio Rico - 7/10

He made one good save in either half but couldn't keep out Bouanga and Hamouma. As the visitors rarely ever threatened, Rico had nothing much to do in the game otherwise.

Alessandro Florenzi - 7/10

Florenzi did well to keep Wahbi Khazri quiet and also darted forward with pace and purpose, but was found receiving crosses more than delivering them himself.

Thilo Kehrer - 6/10

Kehrer had a comfortable first-half but was ripped to shreds by Bouanga in the second, even easily beaten in behind by him for the first goal.

Presnel Kimpembe - 6/10

His passing was excellent and even made three clearances in the game, but Kimpembe wasn't to be seen during Etienne's goalscoring moments.

Mitchel Bakker - 5/10

The Dutchman showed his precocious dribbling ability going forward, but couldn't bring anything meaningful to PSG's attack.

Daniel Pereira - 6/10

He missed an opportunity to score early on, firing over the bar from close range, but held his ground well in midfield, even dominating in the air with five duels won.

Ander Herrera - 8/10

Herrera got into pockets of space and always looked to work something out. It finally paid off late in the game when he assisted Mbappe's first goal with a terrific long ball over the Saint-Etienne defense.

Pablo Sarabia - 6/10

The winger struck the post with a free-kick and linked-up with Mbappe a few times, but was roughed up early on after the break, before getting subbed off in the 67th minute for Di Maria.

Rafinha - 7/10

Rafinha made some lively runs through the middle, twisting and turning Saint-Etienne's defense with his quick movements and excellent vision.

Moise Kean - 5/10

It wasn't the best night for the burgeoning youngster, who was largely quiet for the course of the 68 minutes that he played, and made just one effort which was also blocked.

Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

Mbappe missed a couple of chances earlier on in the game but found the net just when the visitors seemed to have snatched a late winner. He was a thorn in St. Etienne's face with his sprightly dribbles and eye-catching footwork, whilst also netting a second from the spot.

Kylian Mbappé has now scored 41 goals in 48 Ligue 1 games since the start of last season.



Six more than any other player. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/M83KGppRgC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2021

Substitutes

Mauro Icardi - 8/10

Pochettino sent him on when the game was still deadlocked at 0-0 and Icardi proved his worth by netting the late winner.

Neymar looks pretty pleased with Icardi's 95th minute winner for PSG! 😅 pic.twitter.com/539HlcYdNL — 90min (@90min_Football) April 18, 2021

Angel Di Maria - 7/10

Di Maria created Icardi's winning goal by expertly beating two of his markers and sending in a floating cross for his compatriot to head home.

Colin Dagba - 6/10

He replaced Florenzi at right-back but produced nothing of note.

Marco Verratti - 6/10

The veteran created one nice chance for Florenzi soon after coming on, which was the only notable piece of action from him.