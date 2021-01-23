Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Montpellier: PSG player ratings as Kylian Mbappe guides defending champions to comfortable win | Ligue 1 2020-21

PSG secured a thumping 4-0 home win over 10-man Montpellier on Friday to maintain pressure on Lille in the race for the Ligue 1 title.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Mauro Icardi helped Les Parisiens extend their winning run in the league to three games.

Jonas Omlin was sent off for a foul on Mbappe in the 19th minute, and the visitors played with a numerical disadvantage for most of the match.

Montpellier rarely threatened the hosts and spent the entirety of the game in their own half as Mauricio Pochettino's side launched wave after wave of attacks.

PSG provisionally go three points clear of Lille on the top of the table with the win.

Here are the PSG player ratings from the fixture:

PSG player ratings against Lille

Keylor Navas - 7/10

This was an easy outing for Keylor Navas, who was a bystander during the first half, not facing even a single effort. He was taken off at the break for Rico.

Alessandro Florenzi - 6/10

Advertisement

Alessandro Florenzi was eager to get involved during the early exchanges, charging out of his line and making some good passes. However, his impact waned gradually.

Marquinhos - 7/10

Even though Montpellier offered little threat in the attack, Marquinhos held his ground well and helped build from the back with accurate passing.

Abdou Diallo - 7/10

Abdou Diallo ably complimented Marquinhos at the heart of the defence and showed good concentration, commitment and composure.

Layvin Kurzawa - 7/10

Layvin Kurzawa's attacking output was minimal, but he came up trumps defensively. He never allowed Montpellier to knit attacking moves from his side of the pitch.

Kurzawa made the most tackles (4) and won the most defensive aerial duels (3) of all PSG players.

Marco Verratti - 7/10

Marco Verratti was central to everything good that stemmed from PSG on Friday. He also laid the most accurate passes in the game with 114.

Leandro Paredes - 7/10

Leandro Paredes was vital to the circulation of the ball, spraying passes in all directions to keep his side moving. He registered an incredible 95% accuracy.

Advertisement

Angel Di Maria - 7/10

Angel Di Maria just loves assisting Mbappe, and the trend continued after the Argentine set up the winger once again against Montpellier. The 32-year-old put on a good performance for PSG overall.

13 - Kylian Mbappé received 13 assists from Angel Di Maria in Ligue 1, more than from any other player in the top-flight. Complicity. #PSGMHSC pic.twitter.com/LCV9KQ58y6 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) January 22, 2021

Kylian Mbappe - 8/10

Kylian Mbappe's greatest asset is his electrifying speed. He used his pace to cause Montpellier all sorts of problems on Friday, even drawing out a nasty foul from Omlin, which got him sent off.

The French ace was back on the scoresheet with a brace for PSG.

Kylian Mbappe scores his first goal of 2021 ✨ pic.twitter.com/nzhogT8Veh — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 22, 2021

Neymar - 8/10

Advertisement

Neymar was at the receiving end of some roughhousing in the first half but that didn't stop him from putting up an attacking masterclass. He celebrated his 100th appearance for PSG with a goal and an assist.

Mauro Icardi - 8/10

Mauro Icardi got a goal and an assist for the striker as PSG's attacking trident got on the scoresheet together for the first time in a long time.

Neymar 🤝 Icardi 🤝 Mbappe



All three are on the scoresheet for PSG tonight pic.twitter.com/57wUeLJpcV — Goal (@goal) January 22, 2021

Substitutes

Mitchell Bakker - 5/10

Mitchell Bakker barely even saw the ball after getting subbed on in the 76th minute.

Danilo Pereira - 6/10

Danilo Pereira got a few minutes off the bench after replacing Paredes and ensured there are no late shenanigans from the visitors.

Pablo Sarabia - N/A

Advertisement

Pablo Sarabia came on to see off the final few minutes of the game but made little effort during that time.

Sergio Rico - 6/10

Sergio Rico faced just one shot after replacing Navas in the second half.