PSG 5-1 Istanbul Basaksehir: 5 talking points as Neymar hat-trick steers Parisiens into last 16 | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

PSG thrashed Istanbul Basakehir 5-1 to advance to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Parisians finished the group stage as Group H winners with 12 points, ahead of RB Leipzig and Manchester United.

Neymar opened the scoring for the hosts by curled one from outside the box after receiving a pass from Marco Verratti at the edge of the box. He doubled PSG's advantage thereafter as he slid one after collecting the ball from Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman too opened his account for the night, as he slotted one in from the penalty spot on the brink of half-time.

The duo added two more in the second half, grabbing a goal each. Meanwhile, Mehmet Topal scored the only goal for his side.

Here are the five major talking points from the match.

#5 Neymar ran the show for PSG

Neymar ran riot against Instanbul Basaksehir

The Brazilian was back to his usual best in PSG's final game of the group stage. Neymar ran riot for the hosts upfront as he scored a hat-trick. His dazzling feet were too hot to handle for the visitors. Out of the three, two of them were absolutely world-class, as he smashed them into the net from outside the box.

Neymar won 14 duels, completed five dribbles and was the most fouled player on the night. With his goals tonight, he became the only player to score 20 goals in the Champions League with two different clubs.

#4 Istanbul Basaksehir failed to capitalize on their bright start

The visitors looked like the better side at the start, as they created quite a few chances to take the lead. Istanbul Basaksehir were successful in identifying the gaps in their defensive line, but spurred all those opportunities.

They could have scored the opening goal and created some pressure on PSG, but poor finishing, coupled with excellent goalkeeping from Keylor Navas, denied them their chance to make an impact.