Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 Angers SCO: Player ratings as Neymar leads PSG to a grand victory | Ligue 1 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain battered Angers SCO as they ran riot at the Parc des Princes on Friday night. The Parisians scored six goals past the visitors as they put on a ruthless show.

The game finished six goals to one as Neymar opened his account for the season with a brace. The other players who registered their names on the score-sheet were Kylian Mbappe, Alessandro Florenzi, Julian Draxler and Idrissa Gueye. Meanwhile, Ismael Traore bagged the only goal for the visitors.

Here's how each player fared for both teams.

Paris Saint-Germain player ratings against Angers SCO

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar celebrates with Mauro Icardi after scoring

Keylor Navas- 6/10

Keylor Navas was merely a spectator for most of the game as the majority of the action unfolded on the opposite half of the pitch. Although the Costa Rican failed to keep a clean sheet, there was nothing much he could have done to stop his opponents' goal as Ismael Traore headed in from point-blank range.

Alessandro Florenzi- 7/10

Alessandro Florenzi announced himself to Ligue 1 in style as he scored an audacious goal to open the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain. His powerful runs up and down the pitch elicited no response from the visitors as he put in a firm performance.

Advertisement

Marquinhos- 6/10

Marquinhos did not have much to do throughout the game as the visitors failed to create a considerable amount of chances. However, he was tested occasionally by Stephane Bahoken.

Presnel Kimpembe- 6/10

Presnel Kimpembe enjoyed a decent outing as he, alongside Marquinhos, managed to keep any Angers' attempts on goal from materialising.

Mitchel Bakker- 7/10

Mitchel Bakker had a good game as he was successful in containing Sada Thioub. Additionally, he created more problems for Angers when he started linking with Neymar and Mbappe high up the pitch.

Marco Verratti- 8/10

Marco Verratti controlled the tempo of the game as he orchestrated play for Thomas Tuchel's side. His calming presence in the centre allowed Leandro Parades and Julian Draxler to move up front with freedom to assist the forwards. Verratti completed 139 passes with a passing accuracy of 95%.

Leandro Paredes- 7/10

Leandro Paredes put in a solid performance as he provided an outlet in the centre of the park. He also linked up well with Verratti to help him manage the tempo and dictate the flow of the game.

Julian Draxler- 7/10

Julian Draxler put in a great performance and also bagged a goal. He combined well with Paredes and Florenzi. He helped the latter stretch Angers' defensive line wide to open up spaces for forwards to attack.

Advertisement

Neymar- 9/10

Neymar was the standout performer for Paris Saint-Germain as he registered his name on the score-sheet with a brace. Meanwhile, he also set up Idrissa Gueye for the team's fifth goal of the night.

Neymar was simply too much for the Angers defenders to contain. He completed 7 dribbles and won 12 duels throughout the game.

Kylian Mbappe- 8/10

Kylian Mbappe put in a great performance for Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe was electric for Paris Saint-Germain on the right wing and left Angers' defence in splits with his roaring pace. His exhilarating pace and trickery to set up Neymar for his first goal were one of the major highlights of the night. The Frenchman also got his name on the score-sheet as he swiftly slotted in Pablo Sarabia's low-lying cross.

Advertisement

Mauro Icardi- 6/10

Mauro Icardi had a silent game as he was not involved in much of the attack. However, he did engage the defenders, allowing Mbappe and Neymar to exploit the spaces.

Substitutes

Ander Herrera- 5/10

Ander Herrera had a flat game as Paris Saint-Germain were already cruising by the time he came on.

Idrissa Gueye- 7/10

Idrissa Gueye came in for Paredes in the 64th minute and took hold of the midfield the second he stepped in. The Senegalese even scored a goal as Neymar set him up for Paris Saint-Germain's fifth goal of the night.

Abdou Diallo- 5/10

Abdou Diallo did not have a substantial impact on the game.

Colin Dagba- 5/10

Colin Dagba came in for Kimpembe in the 72nd minute but did not have much to do in the game.

Pablo Sarabia- 6/10

Although Pablo Sarabia came on late in the game, he made an instant impact. The Spaniard set up Mbappe with an inch-perfect low-lying cross for Paris Saint-Germain's sixth goal of the night.