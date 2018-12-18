PSG Ace and Barcelona target refuses to sign a new contract

Adrien Rabiot in action in UEFA Champions League Group C

What's the Story?

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Adrien Rabiot ruled out signing a new contract with his current club and will be heading out from the club soon. He has rejected several offers from the club to renew his contract which runs out after this season.

According to various sources like ESPN and Fox Sports, the Frenchman won't be signing for PSG as he refused contract renewal talks with the club. Moreover, the sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain, Antero Henrique, confirmed that the young talented midfielder is likely to leave the club.

In case you didn't know...

A gifted midfielder like Adrien Rabiot needs no introduction. He has spent his entire career till date in Paris Saint-Germain after he first broke into the scene when he was just 17. He showcased his talents since then and proved why he is one of the finest talents around.

Rabiot's poise, vision and passing with the ball makes him a player with high potential and continued to grow and play a pivotal role with his club. He has managed to deliver when it mattered the most and evidently, caught the attention of the top clubs across Europe.

The heart of the matter:

Adrien Rabiot won't renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain which makes him a free agent after June 2019 .

Despite playing a crucial role with Paris Saint-Germain in the last couple of seasons, he has refused to sign a contract renewals which leaves his suitors in high alert. It is no secret that clubs like Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal among others will want to sign a gifted player like him. Evidently, clubs are trying to sign him from PSG for years now according to various sources.

But the most significant part of the news is that the sporting director of PSG confirmed that Rabiot will be leaving this summer.

PSG sporting director Antero Henrique: "Adrien Rabiot has told me that he will not sign a contract extension & that he wishes to leave the club at the end of the season, so once his current deal finishes. The consequences are very clear: he is indefinitely benched."

Rabiot's current deal finishes in June 2019, meaning that the 23-year-old will be available on a free transfer from the end of the current season, while he will be eligible to open negotiations with other clubs from January.

What's next?

There is no doubt that the young and talented Frenchman will leave Paris Saint-Germain amid widespread interest throughout Europe.

Although PSG are not taking the matters lightly as evident from the words of their sporting director, the long saga is coming to a conclusion.

