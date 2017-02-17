Paris Saint-Germain director not ruling out signing Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain director Patrick Kluivert has refused to rule out the possibility of signing Lionel Messi. Fresh from thumping Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League first leg, Kluivert when asked about the possibility of signing Messi said:

"Sign Messi? Never say never," he said, as quoted by Marca.

The Argentine superstar’s contract runs out in 2018, and with no signs of a contract renewal just yet, PSG are confident of luring Messi to the French capital.

Barcelona have already tied down Luis Suarez and Neymar to new contracts, but the Catalan giants are yet to agree on a renewal with the Argentine maestro. While Barcelona are confident of Messi signing a renewal, talks between the club and the Argentine have apparently stalled as Messi is not happy with the latest offer.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 32 goals and assisted another 12 in 33 games and Barcelona will be desperate to tie down their best player for a long time to come.

Former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert took over as Paris Saint-Germain’s director ahead of the 2016/17 season and has already spent close to €145 million on new signings this season.

While Unai Emery initially struggled with PSG, the team seems to have settled into his philosophy and are now working like a well-oiled machine once again. Also, PSG are one of the few teams in the world who have the financial strength to sign Lionel Messi and a shock move for the Barcelona star could well materialise in the summer.

PSG already have one leg in the quarterfinal thanks to their astonishing first leg win, however, Lionel Messi and co will be looking to stage a comeback in the second leg at Camp Nou.

With regards to Lionel Messi’s future, the Barcelona board will be desperate to get Messi to sign on the dotted line. Messi, however, has not yet shown any inclination to sign a new contract and PSG along with Manchester City and Chinese Super League clubs will be looking to take advantage of the situation.

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the greatest footballer in Barcelona’s history and the Catalan giants should do everything possible to keep their talisman. However, if the little Argentine does intend to move, there are only a few clubs in the world who can afford his wages and PSG will certainly prove to be a viable option for the legendary Barcelona ‘number 10’.

Also, the ongoing tax fraud cases against Lionel Messi and his family members might be another reason for the Argentine to leave Spain and a move to Ligue 1 might just come to fruition in the summer transfer window.

