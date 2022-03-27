5 Paris Saint-Germain players with least minutes played in 2021-22 season

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is dealing with problems like no other. With so many talented players present within the team, it is only natural for many big names to spend the majority of their time away from the pitch.

The 2021 summer transfer window saw PSG bolstering their side by signing Leo Messi, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Gini Wijnaldum. The arrival of such big names meant a bunch of PSG players would lose their regular spots.

Even though the gigantic impression of the team isn't quite reflecting on its performance, the Parisians seem to be on the right path from a future perspective. They were shown the exit door by Real Madrid in the UCL - Round of 16. However, the nine-time Ligue 1 champs are currently the Ligue 1 table-toppers.

While we summarized PSG's on-going season, let's also take a look at their players with the least minutes played in the 2021-2022 season.

5. Rafinha - 220

In his first season at Paris, Rafinha played in 34 games across all competitions

Starting from 2011, Rafinha has been part of numerous major teams across Europe. The Barcelona youth product was a hot property during the early 2010s. However, due to immense competition, the Brazilian had to graze for better turf.

Rafinha's versatility was his best asset and thus he could be deployed anywhere in the final third. He kept moving in and out of Camp Nou with multiple loan spells before securing a move to PSG in 2020. In his first season in Paris, the Brazilian midfielder played in 34 games across all competitions.

GOAL @goal CONFIRMED: Rafinha joins PSG from Barcelona 🤝 CONFIRMED: Rafinha joins PSG from Barcelona 🤝 https://t.co/IxLQc2g0cr

He looked fine until the competition within the squad increased. He is presently a loanee at Real Sociedad.

4. Edouard Michut - 137

Edouard Michut signed a professional contract with PSG in 2020

At PSG, we are used to seeing high-profile players coming over for hefty fees. Nurturing young talent and deploying academy recruits isn't something that is common with the Parisians. At least not until recently.

Since the previous transfer window, the club has been crowded with superior senior players. To imagine any youngster getting regular opportunities amidst that is nearly impossible.

However, the 19-year-old Edouard Michut has achieved this feat. He signed a professional contract with PSG in 2020 and last year earned an extension until 2025. Edouard Michut's maturity at the heart of midfield at such a young age has urged Pochettino to play this starlet whenever opportunities come.

He has been on the pitch for 137 minutes for the Parisians so far this season. Edouard Michut is the second-youngest assist provider in PSG's history.

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Report: Edouard Michut Ponders Future With PSG Following Return to U-19 Squad psgtalk.com/2021/08/report… Report: Edouard Michut Ponders Future With PSG Following Return to U-19 Squad psgtalk.com/2021/08/report…

3. Sergio Rico - 22

Sergio Rico was stationed between the Sevilla goal post for five seasons

Sergio Rico is a goalkeeper from Sevilla who spent most of his youth days with the Andalusians. After spending three years with Sevilla B, he was promoted to the senior side in 2014. Sergio Rico was stationed between the Sevilla goal posts for five seasons.

Despite having a fine run at Sevilla, Rico had to change clubs following a disagreement with then-head coach Vincenzo Montella. Rico joined Fulham as a loanee and then went to PSG. At Paris, he ended his loan term to join the Ligue 1 giants on a permanent basis.

He played second fiddle to in-form Keylor Navas, whose short injury period paved the way for Rico to guard PSG's goal. He played in the quarterfinals and the semifinals of the Champions League in the 2020-21 season. He was replaced by Navas in the final where PSG lost to Bayern Munich.

Even though the team management got a glimpse of Sergio Rico's prowess, the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma relegated the Spaniard to third-choice.

2. Pablo Sarabia - 20

Sarabia moved to Sporting CP as a loanee this year

Pablo Sarabia is another victim of increased competition with the club. The Madrid-born attacking midfielder was a hot property in La Liga between 2011 and 2019. He has played 145 and 151 games across all competitions for Getafe and Sevilla respectively.

A brilliant 2018-19 La Liga season where he scored 12 goals and assisted 13 earned him a move to PSG the following season. The Spaniard immediately became an integral part of the club.

From playing 40 and 37 games (across all competitions) in 2019 and 2020 respectively, Sarabia's services were cut short to merely 20 minutes in the on-going season. To keep his game alive, the 29-year-old moved to Sporting CP as a loanee.

1. Layvin Kurzawa - 9

Kurzawa has only played nine minutes so far this season

Layvin Kurzawa joined Paris Saint-Germain from rivals Monaco in 2015. His impact was prompt and the full-back slowly started to cement his position in the capital. Apart from his pace, man-marking and strength, Kurzawa is also known for his goal scoring ability.

He holds the record for being the only defender in the modern era to score a UCL hattrick. Kurzawa achieved this feat against Anderlecht in the UEFA Champions League group stage fixture on 31st October 2017. He kept wreaking havoc down the left flank for the club until recently.

The presence of youngster Nuno Mendes within the squad has hampered his playing minutes. Kurzawa has only played nine minutes so far this season.

