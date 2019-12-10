Paris Saint-Germain set to target Liverpool's Sadio Mane should Neymar leave

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane is Paris Saint-Germain’s first choice to replace Neymar Jr should the Brazilian opt to leave, according to France Football. The former Barcelona man’s relation with the club and fans alike seemingly gets worse by the day. Things really haven’t worked as well as Neymar would have hoped after a record-breaking £222m move from the Nou Camp.

Last summer, the 27-year-old reportedly attempted to force a transfer away from Parc des Princes but nothing concrete materialised, with multiple sources reporting that both Real Madrid and Barcelona were after him. He has featured in just 9 games this season due to injury woes, and has 6 goals and an assist to his name.

France Football report that the PSG board have decided that the ideal successor to Neymar Jr is Liverpool winger Sadio Mané - full story https://t.co/bt48qIrtNZ — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 9, 2019

Mane, on the other hand, is continually establishing himself as one of the best players in world football. Alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, the Senegalese international completes what is one of the most fearsome attacking trios in the game and has been in red hot form for some time.

He won the Golden Boot alongside Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and lead Liverpool to a Champions League title. As for the 2019/20 season, the former Southampton man has a whopping 13 goals and 7 assists to his name in 21 games across all competitions.

According to the report, the Parisians’ board like Mane’s profile, the ‘intensity’ he brings to the pitch, and his elite mentality. His strength going forward and willingness to help out defensively as well is also a major factor of their interest. Neymar’s ‘freedom’ granted to him on the pitch due to his breathtaking ability has occasionally left them a bit light on the defensive end. Mane is seen as the ideal successor as he could possibly help change that.

Coach Thomas Tuchel showed last season that PSG can dominate teams with a system filled with willing runners, and the German himself hasn’t said much about a potential transfer for Neymar.

Les Parisiens were linked with Paulo Dybala for a while now as a contingency for the Brazilian’s departure. But now, Liverpool could be forced to fend off PSG and keep hold of Sadio Mane should Neymar leave. If that does happen, will the Senegalese swap Merseyside for Paris? Only time will tell.