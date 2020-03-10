Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund: Preview, Predicted XI, Team News and more | Champions League 2019-20

Can BVB hold on to their slender 2-1 lead at the Parc des Princes?

A 2-1 victory at the Signal Iduna Park for Borussia Dortmund exhibited the supremacy of both clubs in its own tactical way, leaving us with another potential thriller in the second leg that is to be played at Paris Saint-Germain's turf within closed doors on Wednesday night.

PSG have the home advantage as well as arguably the deadliest front three in the world, but having never progressed to the next stage of the Champions League after losing the first leg. As such, a few jitters and nerves are sure to take over the otherwise brilliant footballing showpiece so often staged by the French champions.

That becomes worse given the fact that they have never beaten BVB in a European competition. However, PSG has grown in stature since the former Dortmund manager's arrival last term, and this could be a real test of character for the visitors' young yellow brigade.

They are both capable of outscoring the other, but it'll be interesting to see if either side leave too much space in the central channels - an area pervaded by both teams tactically more often than not in their respective routs.

On that note, we look at everything you need to know ahead of the highly-awaited Champions League knockout fixture.

PSG v Borussia Dortmund: Head-to-head

Borussia Dortmund wins: 1

PSG wins: 0

Draws: 2

PSG v Borussia Dortmund: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

PSG: W-W-W-L-D

Borussia Dortmund: W-W-W-W-W

PSG v Borussia Dortmund: Team News

PSG

Thiago Silva's fitness is a big question mark, but could play in the high pressure encounter. Colin Dagba remains doubtful, while Marco Verratti and Thomas Meunier are suspended after having picked up yellow cards in the reverse fixture.

The French giants have netted 13 goals in their last three outings, but Tuchel is likely to revert to the conventional 4-3-3 with Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in attack.

Borussia Dortmund

Favre will not make any changes to the side that has been taking giant strides game after game, but will miss the services of club captain Marco Reus in such a crucial game for sure. Thomas Delaney too remains sidelined.

PSG v Borussia Dortmund: Predicted XI

PSG (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Thilo Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat; Idrissa Gueye, Marquinhos, Leandro Paredes; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr.

Borussia Dortmund (3-4-3): Roman Burki; Lucasz Piszczek, Mats Hummels, Dan-Axel Zagadou; Achraf Hakimi, Emre Can, Axel Witsel, Raphael Guerreiro; Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, Thorgan Hazard

PSG v Borussia Dortmund: Match Prediction

The very nature of UCL second leg knockout matches makes this a must-watch for every single football fan, but also unpredictable at the same time.

It may well go down to the wire, as we prepare to witness two world-class attacking outfits giving each other a real challenge. PSG however, should capitalize on Dortmund's defensive frailties and net a couple of goals to seal the match.

Predicted score: PSG 3-1 Borussia Dortmund (PSG to go through 4-3 on aggregate)