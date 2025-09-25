Paris Saint-Germain vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Newly-crowned Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele will showcase the prestigious award in front of the Parc des Princes crowd as Paris Saint-Germain take on Auxerre in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Christophe Pelissier’s men snapped their three-game losing streak last weekend with a hard-fought victory over Toulouse and will be looking to keep the ball rolling.
Paris Saint-Germain saw their nine-game unbeaten run against Olympique Marseille come to an end on Monday as they fell to a 1-0 loss when the two teams squared off at the Orange Velodrome.
Luis Enrique’s men had kicked off the season with six wins from their opening six matches across all competitions, including a penalty-shootout victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup in August.
PSG will aim to return to winning ways in what promises to be a memorable night at the Parc des Princes.
On the other hand, 10-man Auxerre held their own last Sunday to see out a 1-0 victory over Toulouse when the two teams squared off at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps.
Before that, Pelissier’s men kicked off the season with a 1-0 victory over Lorient on August 17, before suffering three consecutive defeats against OGC Nice, Nantes and AS Monaco.
Auxerre have picked up six points from the first 18 available to sit 10th in the Ligue 1 standings, six points behind this weekend’s hosts in second place.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Auxerre Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 16 wins from the last 35 meetings between the sides, Paris Saint-Germain boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Auxerre have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.
- PSG are unbeaten in their last seven games against Pelissier’s men, picking up five wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in March 2011.
- Auxerre have lost four of their last five Ligue 1 away matches, with a 4-0 victory at Lens on April 27 being the exception.
Paris Saint-Germain vs Auxerre Prediction
While Auxerre will look to continue from where they dropped off against Toulouse, they face the daunting challenge of a star-studded PSG side, that will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Marseille.
Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing Enrique’s men to come away with all three points unscathed.
Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Auxerre
Paris Saint-Germain vs Auxerre Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - PSG to win
Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last 10 meetings between the two teams)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of their last five encounters)