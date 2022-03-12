Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain are set to play Bordeaux at the Parc des Princes on Sunday in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in the second leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. A second-half hat-trick from French superstar Karim Benzema secured the win for Real Madrid. A first-half goal from star forward Kylian Mbappe proved to be a mere consolation for Paris Saint-Germain.

Bordeaux, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to ten-man Troyes in Ligue 1. A first-half own goal from goalkeeper Gaetan Poussin and a second-half penalty from South African striker Lebo Mothiba sealed the deal for Bruno Irles' Troyes, who had Malian left-back Youssouf Kone sent off late in the second-half.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Paris Saint-Germain hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost seven and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Ligue 1, with Paris Saint-Germain beating Bordeaux 3-2. A first-half brace from Brazilian attacker Neymar and a second-half goal from French star Kylian Mbappe ensured victory for Paris Saint-Germain. Second-half goals from Honduran attacker Alberth Elis and Senegal international M'Baye Niang proved to be a mere consolation for Bordeaux.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-L-W-W

Bordeaux form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-D-L-L

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux Team News

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain will be without Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, who is suspended. There are doubts over the availability of former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera and veteran Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Mauricio Pochettino is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ander Herrera, Sergio Ramos

Suspended: Marco Verratti

Bordeaux

Meanwhile, Bordeaux manager David Guion could be without veteran goalkeeper Benoit Costil, Mozambican centre-back Mexer, defender Paul Baysse, experienced forward Jimmy Briand and Algeria international Mehdi Zerkane.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mexer, Benoit Costil, Jimmy Briand, Mehdi Zerkane, Paul Baysse

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo, Georginio Wijnaldum, Danilo Pereira, Julian Draxler, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria

Bordeaux Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gaetan Poussin, Stian Rode Gregersen, Abdeljalil Medioub, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Javairo Dilrosun, Josuha Guilavogui, Danylo Ihnatenko, Gideon Mensah, M'Baye Niang, Yacine Adli, Hwang Ui-jo

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bordeaux Prediction

Disappointment in the Champions League has become the norm for Paris Saint-Germain, who once again squandered an excellent opportunity to qualify for the next round by capitutaling to Real Madrid. Their array of superstars have struggled to get going as a group this season.

Bordeaux, on the other hand, are bottom of the league table, three points behind 17th-placed Troyes. Relegation looms large for the club.

Paris Saint-Germain will be the favourites.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Bordeaux

