Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th September 2023

Paris Saint-Germain are set to play Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Nice in their most recent league game. A brace from Nigerian attacker Terem Moffi and a goal from forward Gaetan Laborde secured the win for Nice. French superstar Kylian Mbappe scored the goals for Paris Saint-Germain.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, beat Freiburg 4-2 in their most recent league game. A brace from centre-back Mats Hummels and goals from Dutch attacker Donyell Malen and forward Marco Reus ensured victory for Borussia Dortmund. Attacker Lucas Holer and midfielder Nicolas Hofler scored the goals for Freiburg, who had Hofler sent off in the second-half.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Paris Saint-Germain have won one game, lost one and drawn two.

French attacker Kylian Mbappe has scored seven league goals in three starts for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Spanish winger Marco Asensio has managed three goal contributions in three league starts for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Dutch forward Donyell Malen has three goals in four league starts for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Centre-back Mats Hummels has scored two goals in three league starts for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain are never far away from controversy, and this season started in a similar vein; with the ouster of Kylian Mbappe from the first-team squad, only to integrate him back later on, following the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

They were very active during the transfer window, with a focus on rebuilding their attack. Attacker Randal Kolo Muani was a late addition to the squad for a fee of €95 million from Eintracht Frankfurt, with the likes of Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, Lee Kang-in, Bradley Barcola and Marco Asensio all joining the club.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, sold their star player this summer, with midfielder Jude Bellingham joining Real Madrid for €105 million. They are currently 7th in the league, having won two games and drawn two.

Paris Saint-Germain have not enjoyed a good start to the season, having won two of their first five league games. They should be able to win here though.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Paris Saint-Germain

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Paris Saint-Germain to keep a clean sheet- yes