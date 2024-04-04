Paris Saint-Germain vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024 

Paris Saint-Germain will host Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of a third consecutive league title. They beat rivals Olympique Marseille 2-0 in their last league outing, with Portuguese duo Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos getting on the scoresheet in the second half before beating Stade Rennais 1-0 in the semifinals of the Coupe de France on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain sit atop the league table with 62 points from 27 games and will be looking to continue their strong run of results on Saturday.

Clermont Foot, on the other hand, have struggled for results of late and are rapidly running out of time to save their top-flight status. They were beaten 3-0 by Toulouse in their last match and had good chances to get on the scoresheet themselves but failed to convert.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the Ligue 1 standings with 20 points picked up so far and will be desperate for a positive result this weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Clermont Foot Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between PSG and Clermont. The hosts have won three of their previous matchups while the visitors have won once.

There have been two draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games and have managed just one in their last 14.

PSG are the highest-scoring side in the French top flight this season with a goal tally of 64.

Les Lanciers have conceded 46 goals in Ligue 1 this season. Only Lorient (50) have conceded more.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Clermont Foot Prediction

PSG are on a four-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 26 games across all competitions. They are undefeated at the Parc des Princes since last September and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Clermont, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games and have won just one of their last 10. They are without a win in their last three games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 Clermont Foot

Paris Saint-Germain vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: PSG to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last six matches)