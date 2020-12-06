Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

UEFA Champions League Group H comes to a thrilling conclusion at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, as Paris Saint-Germain host Istanbul Basaksehir in a crucial matchday six encounter.

All PSG need to do to progress is avoid defeat. Even if they lose, a winner in the game between Manchester United and RB Leipzig will see them qualify. Their Turkish opponents, however, are guaranteed to finish bottom no matter the result.

Paris Saint-Germain followed their eventful 3-1 win over Manchester United last week with a win by the same scoreline against Montpellier in Ligue 1 over the weekend.

Thomas Tuchel played a second-string side, and needed late goals from Moise Kean and Kylian Mbappe to win 3-1 away from home.

Having suffered late heartbreak in their 3-4 loss at home to RB Leipzig that eliminated them from the UEFA Champions League, Istanbul Basaksehir had little to cheer in the Turkish Super Lig. They drew 1-1 away to Yeni Malatyaspor, leaving them ninth in the table.

The defending champions are now on a run of five games without a win.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir Head-to-Head

The previous group stage game in October was the first time these two teams have ever met. Paris Saint-Germain triumphed 2-0 in Istanbul thanks to a brace from Moise Kean.

Istanbul Basaksehir have never played a game in France, with this their maiden season in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG have a great record against Turkish opponents, with seven wins and three losses in 11 games in UEFA competitions.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Istanbul Basaksehir form guide: L-L-D-L-D

Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir Team News

Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain and @JeseRodriguez10 have agreed to terminate the player's contract, which was due to expire on June 30, 2021https://t.co/D3lOPbYdfm — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 6, 2020

Thomas Tuchel rested most of his stars against Montpellier on the weekend, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe sure to feature from the start. Mauro Icardi is a doubt. Moise Kean may start after scoring against Basaksehir in their first meeting while also netting a fantastic goal on the weekend.

Julian Draxler and Pablo Sarabia are likely to miss this game with hamstring problems, while Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat are out with long-term injuries. Thomas Tuchel should revert to his first-choice XI again, with qualification to the knockouts on the line.

Injuries: Juan Bernat, Thilo Kehrer, Pablo Sarabia

Doubtful: Julian Draxler

Suspensions: None

Istanbul Basaksehir

Basaksehir boss Okan Buruk will be without Martin Skrtel for this game as the former Liverpool defender is suspended for yellow card accumulation. Edin Visca also picked up an injury against Leipzig and missed the game on the weekend. Despite that, he is expected to be fit to play against PSG.

There are plenty of first-team injuries, with Boli Bolingoli and Alexandru Epureanu missing in defence, while hat-trick hero Irfan Kahveci picked up a groin injury on the weekend. Mehmet Topal is also out for this encounter.

Injuries: Boli Bolingoli, Alexandru Epureanu, Irfan Kahveci, Mehmet Topal, Junior Caicara

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Martin Skrtel

Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo; Marco Verratti, Danilo, Angel Di Maria; Kylian Mbappe, Moise Kean, Neymar

Istanbul Basaksehir Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mert Gunok (GK), Rafael, Carlos Ponck, Mahmut Tekdimir, Hasan Ali Kaldirim; Giuliano, Berkay Ozcan, Danijel Aleksic, Edin Visca, Fredrik Gulbrandsen, Enzo Crivelli

Paris Saint-Germain vs Istanbul Basaksehir Prediction

Given the injuries in the visitor's defence, PSG are likely to run riot, with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar set to find the net. Paris Saint-Germain only need a point to progress, but they are likely to get the win they require to top the group.

Istanbul are great going forward, but it will be tough for Edin Visca and his teammates to trouble the Parisian backline, especially with nothing on the line.

We expect a comfortable victory for Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Istanbul Basaksehir