Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain will host Lille in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France on Wednesday, as they hope to return to winning ways.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side suffered a shock defeat against relegation-threatened Nantes on Sunday. It was a game where they committed too many mistakes and were duly punished.

Lille also dropped points in their last outing in Ligue 1, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Monaco. The league leaders failed to create many openings in what was a dull game.

Both PSG and Lille are chasing silverware this season as they are separated by just three points in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Head-to-head

Lille are still surprisingly ahead of PSG in Ligue 1, and they will have the chance to extend that lead early next month.

The head-to-head record between the two teams in the Coupe de France, however, is even. Both teams have won once as they have faced each other just twice in the competition.

PSG have dominated the fixture in recent times, winning on eight occasions. The Paris giants have lost just once in the last 10 meetings between the two teams in all competitions.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Lille form guide: L-D-W-W-D

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Team News

PSG will be without several players for this clash. The duo of Moise Kean and Ander Herrera are no longer injured, but they are not yet match-fit.

Alessandro Florenzi is still a doubt, and the duo of Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos may not feature. The two have had a testing week as their homes were robbed while they were on the pitch against Nantes.

Pochettino rested several players against Nantes, and they are expected to be restored into the starting lineup.

Injured: Neymar, Alessandro Florenzi, Juan Bernat

Unavailable: Ander Herrera, Moise Kean

Suspended: None

Lille manager Christophe Galtier has a near full-strength squad to choose from, with the only exception being Isaac Lihadji. Burak Yilmaz is back and could feature against PSG.

Injured: Isaac Lihadji

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Predicted Lineups

PSG Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Pablo Sarabia, Julian Draxler, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi

Lille Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan, Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric, Luiz Araujo, Benjamin Andre, Boubakary Soumare, Jonathan Bamba, Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille Prediction

Lille don’t have the same depth in their squad as PSG, so the Parisians are likely to have the advantage when the two managers rotate their squads.

The away side are expected to focus more on Ligue 1, so a positive result in the Coupe de France will be a major surprise. We expect PSG to overcome Lille and make it to the quarter-finals.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Lille