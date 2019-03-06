Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United 2nd Leg: How can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's injury-depleted side line up for the game?

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Jose Mourinho's last match as a Manchester United manager

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Liverpool on 16th December 2018, and unfortunately, it brought an end to their association with José Mourinho. The loss was United's 8th for the season, and finally, it was time to make some big management decisions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær was the newly appointed interim caretaker manager of Manchester United, and under him, United scored 14 goals in the first four Premier League matches. It was the kind of football, United fans desperately aspired.

Paul Pogba was red carded in the dying minutes of the game against PSG

Solskjaer was performing great against teams in the bottom half of the table, but his biggest test was against the big five. So win against Tottenham in the Premier League and beating Arsenal and Chelsea in the FA Cup established him as the prime candidate for the permanent job. But Manchester United suffered a setback in their Champions League tie against PSG, and the hitch was not just related to the result. Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial had injuries in the first half of the match, and Paul Pogba received a red card in the last few minutes of the game.

Lingard was substituted off just 18 minutes after coming on as a sub

The hectic run of fixtures was starting to show its effects, and the home fixture against Liverpool on 24th February worsened the situation. Four injuries in the first 42 minutes and the Red Devils were compelled to make all of their possible substitutions in just the first half of the match. The first one was Marcus Rashford who suffered an ankle injury in the first few minutes but still played for the full 90. Then Ander Herrera had a hamstring injury and was soon joined by Juan Mata with a similar muscle issue. Lingard's gamble didn't pay off as well, and so was substituted with a reoccurrence of the hamstring injury.

Manchester United's next match is against PSG, and the Red Devils will be without nine first-team players due to injuries, and one because of suspension. And turning around this match in their favor would be an uphill task, but United fans will be optimistic about a great result under Ole.

So the most feasible playing eleven for United against PSG is:

Manchester United's Possible line-up against PSG

Nemanja Matić, Pogba, and Herrera were an unchanged trident in the middle for the United side before Herrera got injured, but the injury to Matic and Pogba's suspension makes the spine of United the most volatile one. So, Scott McTominay comes in as a like for like replacement for Matic, Fred has the Champions League experience to make the rare start for United, and Diogo Dalot can be rewarded a place in the lineup for his performance against Southampton. But the most surprising move would be to start Andreas Pereira in a more attacking role. Especially seeing his second-half performance against Southampton and considering the comments made by Solskjær after the game.

Speaking to reporters during the post-match conference about Pereira, he said:

So pleased for him and so happy for him. He's gone through the academy, we know what he's capable of. He's got loads of energy, drive, we maybe found a better position for him than as a number six, more of an eight or 10.

He's got high energy quality in his passing, crossing and shooting. So pleased for him, a goal and an assist, it's a nice day for him to remember.

Young kids at the start of their careers, when they get criticism there's nothing better than seeing them grabbing their chance when they get it.

Alexis Sánchez suffered a knee injury in the match against Southampton

Lingard, Martial, Mata, and Alexis Sánchez are all out injured, and that leaves United with only two experienced permanent starters available for the frontline. So Manchester United has to go with Rashford on the left and Romelu Lukaku on the right. AsRashford is the most improved player under Ole and Lukaku has got his form back by scoring four goals in the last two outings.

Meanwhile, the back four is an unchanged unit for the last four matches. They have the experience to sit back and defend the counter attacks by PSG while also providing the attacking support from the flanks. And finally De Gea, the four-time Player Of The Year for Manchester United, whose place in the side was never in contention.

As this is a predicted side and not the final one, Ole could have a lot of surprises up his sleeve. Particularly considering the squad that left for Le Parc des Princes, a lot of players from the youth academy could make an appearance. Youngsters like Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, James Garner, and Brandon Williams would crave to get an opportunity either from the start or on the bench.

