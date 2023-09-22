Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th September 2023

Paris Saint-Germain are set to play Marseille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the group stage of the Champions League. Goals from superstar attacker Kylian Mbappe and Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi secured the win for Paris Saint-Germain.

Marseille, on the other hand, drew 3-3 against Ajax in the group stage of the Europa League. A goal from right-back Jonathan Clauss and a brace from Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Marseille were canceled out by goals from Portuguese winger Carlos Forbs, attacker Steven Berghuis and midfielder Kenneth Taylor for Ajax.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 35 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Paris Saint-Germain have won 23 games, lost eight and drawn four.

Attacker Kylian Mbappe has scored seven goals in three league starts for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Spanish winger Marco Asensio has managed three goal contributions in three league starts for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr has managed three goal contributions in three league starts for Marseille this season.

Portuguese attacker Vitinha has managed two goals in three league starts for Marseille this season.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain are fifth in the league and have endured a slow start to their new era under Luis Enrique's management. Enrique's CV is a good indicator of his gifts as a coach, but the CVs of Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino were not bad either. At Paris Saint-Germain, a history of success is not enough to become a sustained dugout presence.

Enrique's arrival coincided with the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar, and Paris Saint-Germain have now decided to embrace a new method of signing players; to not sign big names but players who are young and have the room to develop. This policy has not stopped the club from spending nearly €350 million this summer though.

Marseille, on the other hand, decided to let go of Marcelino after just seven games in charge of the club, amid the club's ongoing issues with their fanbase. They currently sit third in the league and are yet to lose a game, but letting go of a manager before a game against Paris Saint-Germain does not bode well.

We expect Paris Saint-Germain to win.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Paris Saint-Germain to win

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Paris Saint-Germain to keep a clean sheet- yes