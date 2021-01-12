Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Trophee des Champions 2021

Paris Saint-Germain face Marseille in the Trophee des Champions at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens on Wednesday night.

This is an opportunity for coach Mauricio Pochettino to win his first trophy in charge of PSG. This chance comes in just his third game at the helm after taking over from Thomas Tuchel.

The Trophee des Champions is generally a match between the league and cup champions of the previous season.

PSG won both competitions last year, with Ligue 1 not resuming after the COVID-19 pandemic. The final of the Coupe de France was played in July, when PSG beat St. Etienne 1-0.

PSG posted their first win under Pochettino over the weekend, when they brushed Brest aside with a 3-0 scoreline.

Marseille are having an indifferent season so far, and are only sixth in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment. After the heights of last season, when they finished second, it has been a disappointing campaign for them so far.

Their preparation for this match hasn't been ideal either, as they were held to a goalless draw by Dijon at the weekend in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Head-to-Head

In the last 51 games between these sides, Marseille have only beaten PSG 12 times, while losing 29 of those games.

St. Etienne Form Guide: D-D-W-D-D

Paris Saint-Germain Form Guide: W-D-W-D-W

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Team News

Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar provided PSG with a massive shot in the arm, as he is back in training. Even though he isn't expected to start this game, he should be involved from the bench.

Thilo Kehrer and Rafinha Alcantara are ruled out because they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Juan Bernat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Thilo Kehrer, Rafinha

Marseille

Marseille will be without Luis Henrique after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Midfielder Morgan Sanson is doubtful with a hamstring injury, while Villas-Boas confirmed that Kevin Strootman is set to join Serie A side Genoa on loan.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Morgan Sanson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Luis Henrique

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Predicted XI

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Alessandro Florenzi, Marquinhos, Abdou Diallo, Layvin Kurzawa; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe

Marseille Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Mandanda; Hiroki Sakai, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car, Yuto Nagatomo; Boubacar Kamara, Valentin Rongier; Florian Thauvin, Mikael Cuisance, Dimitri Payet; Dario Benedetto

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Prediction

With the injury crisis slowly showing signs of subsiding, PSG are overwhelming favorites to win this game.

Marseille are likely to get on the scoresheet, but we don't see them causing an upset in this game.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Marseille