Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of crucial fixtures this weekend as Paris Saint-Germain take on Nantes at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Paris Saint-Germain have an excellent squad and are the favourites to win this game.

Nantes find themselves in 19th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and are likely to face an intense relegation battle in the coming months. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Reims last weekend and will need to put in a much better performance in this match.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, are currently engaged in a battle with Lille and Lyon for the Ligue 1 crown. The reigning champions are two points behind Lille at the top of the table and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have an exceptional record against Nantes and have won 22 games out of a total of 25 matches played between the two teams. Nantes have managed only one victory against Paris Saint-Germain and will need a miracle to win this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Paris Saint-Germain. Nantes were unable to keep the champions at bay on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-L-W-W

Nantes form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-D-W-L

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes Team News

Paris Saint-Germain have an excellent squad

Paris Saint-Germain

Moise Kean has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Neymar has made commendable progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked against Nantes on Sunday.

Injured: Moise Kean, Juan Bernat

Doubtful: Neymar

Suspended: None

Nantes have struggled this season

Nantes

Fabio and Kalifa Coulibaly are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Nantes are the underdogs in this game and are likely to field a defensive line-up against Paris Saint-Germain.

Injured: Fabio, Kalifa Coulibaly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba; Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira; Rafinha, Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe; Mauro Icardi

Nantes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alban Lafont; Charles Traore, Andrei Girotto, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Dennis Appiah; Abdoulaye Toure, Imran Louza, Ludovic Blas; Moses Simon, Marcus Coco, Randal Kolo Muani

Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain have the best squad in France and will be intent on making a title statement in this fixture. The talismanic Kylian Mbappe has been in excellent form this year and will want to find the back of the net this weekend.

Nantes have endured a miserable campaign so far and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Paris Saint-Germain have better players in their ranks and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Nantes

